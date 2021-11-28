First Sunday of Advent: Being ready means rejoicing in God our Savior, but also in His coming as our Judge… prepare the way!

Happy New Year! We now await our Lord and Savior. Have no fear of this nonsense swirling about you. Look toward the Lord; He has everything you need. The night is past, the day is at hand; put on the armor of light! Blessed Advent, everyone.

“This First Sunday of Advent or the Fourth before Christmas, is the first day of the Liturgical Year. The Mass prepares us this day for the double coming (adventus) of mercy and justice. That is why St. Paul tells us, in the Epistle, to cast off sin in order that, being ready for the coming of Christ as our Saviour, we may also be ready for His coming as our Judge, of which we learn in the Gospel. Let us prepare ourselves, by pious aspirations and by the reformation of our life, for this twofold coming. Jesus our Lord will reward those who yearn for Him and await Him: “Those who trust in Him shall not be confounded.” “

INTROIT Ps. 24. 1-3

To Thee, O Lord, have I lifted up my soul: in Thee, O my God, I put my trust; let me not be ashamed. Neither let my enemies laugh at me: for none of them that wait on Thee shall be confounded. Ps. 24:4 Show, O Lord, Thy ways to me, and teach me Thy paths.

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.



COLLECT

Arise in Thy strength, we beseech Thee, O Lord, and come: from the dangers which threaten us because of our sins, be Thy presence our sure defense, be Thy deliverance our safety for evermore. Who livest and reignest, with God the Father, in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.





EPISTLE Rom 13. 11-14

Brethren, knowing the time, that it is now the hour for us to rise from sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we believed. The night is past, and the day is at hand; let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and put on the armor of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and impurities, not in contention and envy; but put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ.



GRADUAL Ps. 24. 3, 4

None of them that wait on Thee shall be confounded. Show, O Lord, Thy ways to me, and teach me Thy paths.