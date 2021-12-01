Moderna is fresh off $5B in third quarter earnings, and might need new joojoo. – NVP
(KCTV) — As world health officials turn their concern and attention toward a new coronavirus variant, Moderna’s CEO says he expects “a material drop” in the effectiveness of the company’s vaccine against Omicron.
A Financial Times interview with Chief Executive Stephane Bancel went live Tuesday morning, in which Bancel said, “There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level…we had with Delta.”
Bancel went on, “I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to…are like, this is not going to be good.”
“It doesn’t really matter in a sense what the opinion of the vaccine manufacturers,” said Dr. Bob England, former Maricopa and Pima county health director.
The Omicron variant was discovered last week in South Africa, where scientists have extensive genomic sequencing abilities. The new mutation has been identified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern,” and has been detected in South Africa, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Canada.
“There’s lots of mutations and it does raise questions of what’s going on,” said Dr. Ross Goldberg, vice-chair of surgery at Valleywise Health in Phoenix. Goldberg said while these spike protein mutations can seem alarming because there are so many, it’s more about what each one does.
That data is still unclear. “Just because there’s a mutation doesn’t mean they’re all friends. They could actually be competing against one another, so do they eliminate each other with the mutations? We don’t know right now,” said Goldberg.
2 thoughts on ““”I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to…are like, this is not going to be good.””
Hello,
Our future is bright as we walk with the Lord. After a long discernment with the Lord, ****** will be getting his first vaccination today and returning to work in January.
We pray that the Lord gives you all the graces necessary to accept his decision and further pray that you will not harshly punish our family. Let us remember that ONLY the Lord is his judge (Isaish 33:22).
Love,
******
We are devastated, more than a year has passed now to inform these two with relevant information about the bio-weapon. They have succumbed to the worldly anti-pope bergoglio, FSSP guidance, and the pagan society propaganda. We lost the battle. We are now alone. Eight grandchildren are now on the chopping block, and all Grandma and I can do is watch and pray.
My eldest brother was also lost to this corona crap two moths ago. Sigh!
St. Joseph our family guardian, pray for us to the Lord Our God for healing and strength.
I’m sorry Renfrew. ALL of my small family is jabbed. I feel your pain. I just recently learned my daughter-in-law got it while pregnant….thank God the baby is alright (I hope). He’s now 2 1/2 months old and doing fine. That being said, BEFORE I learned my DIL got jabbed during pregnancy I thought there was something off about my newest grandson. It’s hard to explain, but I felt he looked older, almost like a man in a baby’s body….I can’t really explain it well. Wondering if anyone else has experience or insights regarding babies born to jabbed mom’s, especially while being pregnant.