Moderna is fresh off $5B in third quarter earnings, and might need new joojoo. – NVP

(KCTV) — As world health officials turn their concern and attention toward a new coronavirus variant, Moderna’s CEO says he expects “a material drop” in the effectiveness of the company’s vaccine against Omicron.

A Financial Times interview with Chief Executive Stephane Bancel went live Tuesday morning, in which Bancel said, “There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level…we had with Delta.”

Bancel went on, “I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to…are like, this is not going to be good.”

“It doesn’t really matter in a sense what the opinion of the vaccine manufacturers,” said Dr. Bob England, former Maricopa and Pima county health director.

The Omicron variant was discovered last week in South Africa, where scientists have extensive genomic sequencing abilities. The new mutation has been identified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern,” and has been detected in South Africa, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Canada.

“There’s lots of mutations and it does raise questions of what’s going on,” said Dr. Ross Goldberg, vice-chair of surgery at Valleywise Health in Phoenix. Goldberg said while these spike protein mutations can seem alarming because there are so many, it’s more about what each one does.

That data is still unclear. “Just because there’s a mutation doesn’t mean they’re all friends. They could actually be competing against one another, so do they eliminate each other with the mutations? We don’t know right now,” said Goldberg.