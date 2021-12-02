He’s not the pope, and he never has been. Save yourself a world of heartache and get out in front of this, before it threatens your faith.

Obedience has limits, even regarding legitimate authority. But here we are talking of illegitimate authority, toward which unjust acts are owed DISOBEDIENCE. God gave you a rational intellect to sort these things out. “Go and relate to John what you have heard and seen.”

Disobedience to Laws Enacted Contrary to Reason Is ‘Effectual Barrier’ Against Tyranny

December 1, 2021 Edward Pentin

Tomb of Pope Leo XIII in the Basilica of St John Lateran.

“The highest duty is to respect authority, and obediently to submit to just law; and by this the members of a community are effectually protected from the wrongdoing of evil men. Lawful power is from God, and “he that resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God” {Rom. 13:2); wherefore, obedience is greatly ennobled when subjected to an authority which is the most just and supreme of all.

But where the power to command is wanting, or where a law is enacted contrary to reason, or to the eternal law, or to some ordinance of God, obedience is unlawful, lest, while obeying man, we become disobedient to God.

Thus, an effectual barrier being opposed to tyranny, the authority in the State will not have all its own way, but the interests and rights of all will be safeguarded—the rights of individuals, of domestic society and of all the members of the commonwealth; all being free to live according to law and right reason; and in this, as We have shown, true liberty really consists.”

From Pope Leo XIII’s 1888 encyclical Libertas Praestantissimum.

Francis Plans Bloodbath: Roman Rite Communities Will Be FORCED Into Novus Ordo

Michael Charlier writes on Summorum-Pontificum.de (30 November) that measures will be announced before the end of 2021 to force all Roman Rite communities into the Novus Ordo.

Charlier has published accurate reports and predictions in the past. Francis wants to “return” the Roman Rite communities “to the single mode of celebration” of the New Pseudo-Rite, before publishing regulations for Traditionis Custodes.

According to Charlier, papal delegates will be sent to these communities. Unlike commissioners, they won’t replace existing superiors but will be their superiors. Their mandate is “to reconcile” their communities “with the spirit of the Council”.

As a first step, presiding the Eucharist will be ordered to totally replace the celebration of Mass so that these priests can subsequently be integrated into Novus Ordo pastoral work.

The public celebration of Mass, which is still permitted for the time being, will be entrusted only to Novus Ordo priests who are faithful to the failed Council. Roman Rite priests will only be allowed to celebrate Mass internally and in exceptional cases. The administration of the other sacraments will be forbidden.

The papal delegates are not authorised to be flexible and to negotiate with the communities. Rigidity, legalism and refusal of dialogue will reign.

Charlier assumes that the “papal delegates” will succeed in subduing “parts and probably majorities of the leadership of some communities” but not a “large majority” of the members, thus “the communities will break up – which may well be in the spirit of Francis’ strategy.”

