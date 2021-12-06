Fairfield Carmel has a HUGE matching gift donor! Act now! (and some news from Philly)

“Dear Families and Friends, As 2021 draws to a close we would like to extend our sincere gratitude for your prayers and financial support this past year and also inform you, our beloved benefactors, of additional ways in which you can contribute to the construction of our monastery. In addition to accepting contributions of cash, we are able to accept contributions of appreciated securities in the form of stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds.Donations of appreciated securities can be one of the most tax-efficient ways to maximize your charitable giving. It is our hope that we will be able to minimize the overall cost of construction by increasing the rate at which construction takes place on a monthly basis. In expectation of this increased pace of construction, we are presently faced with an enormous fund-raising challenge. If your end of year tax planning includes making charitable gifts of appreciated stocks, or alternatively making qualified charitable donations from an IRA, using donor advised funds and or estate planning and bequest please consider including us as one of your designated religious charities.May God reward you for all that you do for us and for the Church at large. You are always in my prayers!May you have a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!In the Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Catherine Bauer”