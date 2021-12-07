Deplorable bitter clinger unvaxxed filthy unboosted hasenpfeffer incorporated! Posted on December 7, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Deplorable bitter clinger unvaxxed filthy unboosted hasenpfeffer incorporated!”
If the Atlantic wishes to use these types of analogies … it is more accurate to refer to we who have not corrupted ourselves with these filthy substances as the “pure-bloods”; those who have been so corrupted by the VAIDS injections (Vaccine Acquired Immuno-Defficiency Syndrome) as the filthy, the vermin, corrupters of healthy society and spreaders of their VAIDS disease.
And we know how that goes, don’t we? I really do think the Atlantic and their self-absorbed readers who think they are oh, so smart want to go down that road … even thought they are already well on their way. Big mistake chiefs.
This won’t end well, but it may not end well for the arrogant vaxxed. It really is stunning to see the godless, mindless simplicity of our fellow humans. How did people get to be so arrogant and so totalitarian so quickly. It is a psychological study none of us wanted but here we are. Now we clearly see how Germany happened.
But God Almighty, vaxxed people, don’t do this to your children, don’t inject them and put them at risk to “protect” adults. Calculations have been done. Healthy children do not die of Covid and they are not big spreaders. It is typically medically compromised children, poor things. But for every child saved from a rare death by Covid, 117 children will die from the injections. Do what you want to your own bodies, but spare the children. They don’t know enough about these injections yet and there are worrisome indicators. Don’t let your child be a guinea pig.