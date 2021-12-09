Third dose, no wait, FOUR… how about a nice game of Three-card Monte, brought to you by Pfizer?

Pfizer issued a press release yesterday. I pasted some of it below. I’m not making this up.

Imagine being the salesperson who has to come up with the tactics to secure overwhelming popularity for a third dose of something that doesn’t work with two doses. But wait, you can’t say that two don’t work, yet must prove a third will work where two didn’t. Oh but omicron is different, see, it makes the third dose more effective, even though it’s the same bad juice produced 20 months ago designed against a different strain altogether, okay? Whoa now don’t sell #3 too hard, though. I mean it’s not like Three is the answer. Because meanwhile, vee are vorking on zee omicron-specific deathvaxx, vitch vee vill launch in March, vitch vill make zee third dose obsolete. Zee?

Death to the unboosted! Number four, coming up!

Wednesday, December 08, 2021 – 06:54am

Preliminary laboratory studies demonstrate that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage) while two doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers

Data indicate that a third dose of BNT162b2 increases the neutralizing antibody titers by 25-fold compared to two doses against the Omicron variant; titers after the booster dose are comparable to titers observed after two doses against the wild-type virus which are associated with high levels of protection

As 80% of epitopes in the spike protein recognized by CD8+ T cells are not affected by the mutations in the Omicron variant, two doses may still induce protection against severe disease

The companies continue to advance the development of a variant-specific vaccine for Omicron and expect to have it available by March in the event that an adaption is needed to further increase the level and duration of protection – with no change expected to the companies’ four billion dose capacity for 2022

NEW YORK & MAINZ, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2) neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses. Sera obtained from vaccinees one month after receiving the booster vaccination (third dose of BNT162b2 vaccine) neutralized the Omicron variant to levels that are comparable to thoseobserved for the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after two doses.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-provide-update-omicron-variant