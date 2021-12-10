Questions were raised in Ontario’s Parliament by MPP Rick Nicholls about the explosive rise of stillbirths among fully vaccinated women in the country. Nicholls gave an example of Waterloo, Ontario where 86 cases of stillbirths have been reported in six months, compared to typically five to six per year.
“But now Minister, I shed tears of sorrow. In the Waterloo area, 86 stillbirths have occurred from January to July. Normally it’s roughly one stillbirth every two months. But here’s the kicker, mothers of stillbirth babies were fully vaccinated, and you have clearly said on numerous occasions that the vaccines are safe.
What do you say to the doctors who told expecting women it was okay to get fully vaccinated? And what should they tell the mothers who deliver a stillborn baby?”
The Minister of Health, Christine Elliot gave the standard reply we have come to expect from government bureaucrats, entirely ignoring the question of rising stillbirths and replying that “[the vaccine] is safe, it has been tested, we are recommending that women who are pregnant do receive the vaccine for the protection of themselves, protection of their baby as well.”
Canada isn’t the only country experiencing a rise in stillbirths, the news comes shortly after Scotland reported that 21 babies had died within 28 days of birth in September. The spike in deaths was so noticeable that it triggered an investigation…
https://thecovidworld.com/explosive-rise-in-ontario-stillbirths-triggers-parliamentary-questions-denials-from-government/
5 thoughts on “Explosive Rise in Ontario Stillbirths Triggers Parliamentary Questions”
Mark, in the old Soviet Union there were two news sources, Izvestia, which means “News,” and Pravda, which means “Truth.” And the cynical joke was, “There is no news in the Truth and no truth in the News.” Thank you for doing your part to give us the real news and the truth.
Politicians are trying to be non offensive. They know very well the vaccines are effective: if you’re dead you can’t catch covid.
Lord, please have mercy on your people.
These criminals here in Ontario are going to roast! My MPP is a local criminal, and jabbed up, promoting a juiced bio-weapon injections to minors, five and up. The gallows is the only thing worthy of these pagans. And, yet our religious, bergoglio and his satanic team of devils promote this also. Yes Lord, please cleanse this evil from our lives, please this Advent.
Lord Bless us this day.
I suffered a demonic attack this week. This entire world is under attack on a macro and micro level. Stay strong everyone.