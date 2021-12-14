It’s not clear if he is referring to vaccine-induced transmission/infection/severity rates, or to straight up Antibody Dependent Enhancement, but wow. There it is.
The Splendor of Truth
It’s not clear if he is referring to vaccine-induced transmission/infection/severity rates, or to straight up Antibody Dependent Enhancement, but wow. There it is.
One thought on “Fauci admits on video that the deathvaxx might be causing increased infection rates and enhanced severity and it wouldn’t be a surprise because we’ve seen all this before with risky new “vaccines,” as you’ve read in this space since July 2020”
Just to point out, this is from March of 2020. He did not say this recently.