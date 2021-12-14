Philly imposes racist vaccine mandate on restaurants and bars… time to make popcorn

“This comes as infection rates in Philadelphia have doubled in the last few weeks and hospitalizations have increased by about 50%.”

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia officials announced Monday that proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be required to eat inside a restaurant or food establishment. They said the mandate is meant to help prevent another shutdown of indoor dining. Patrons will have to show their vaccination card and a form of government ID. The rollout begins January 3, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

“Any place that sells food or drink to be consumed on-site will have to require that everyone who enters be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said.

https://6abc.com/covid-19-vaccination-philadelphia-restaurants-indoor-dining-philly-vaccine-mandate/11334019/

This will be interesting, since blacks will be disproportionately impacted. You see, blacks are the least “vaccinated” group in the city, so this order flies in the face of “equity.” Let’s war game how this plays out, in a city where the murder tally has already hit a 30 year high:

What happens in mixed neighborhoods, like Graduate Hospital, Fishtown, NoLibs, Port Richmond? What will the scene look like when the 90% vaxxed white hipsters are allowed in, but the 50% vaxxed blacks are not allowed in? Now take it a step further to the black neighborhoods, West Philly, North Philly, Germantown, Mt. Airy… do you understand how enforcement of this mandate is going to go?

Where is DA Krasner in all this?

Meanwhile, back to the lead:

“This comes as infection rates in Philadelphia have doubled in the last few weeks and hospitalizations have increased by about 50%.”

Well, here is their own data. Testing through the roof because of the holidays, no one in hospital and no one dying: