My Covid story: I’m alive and kicking. Blech.

You will have to donate 90 minutes of your time and go listen to the podcast if you really want the gory details. Interspersed with witty banter and expert commentary from Nurse Claire, of course. Thank you, Ann, for letting me tell my story.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/12/14/barnhardt-podcast-162-how-to-smoke-covid/
None of what follows should be considered medical advice. I’m just relating what happened to me.
If you are a regular reader of this space, you are more than familiar with the FLCCC prevention protocol that I’ve been on for nearly a year now:
Note this is for prevention, not treatment. The treatment doses are much higher, as you will see. But I absolutely believe having been on the preventative protocol was essential to my weathering this, along with switching to the “early treatment” protocol as soon as I tested positive (Day 2). I have multiple underlying conditions/factors that put me at extreme risk for a severe outcome; I’ve known all along that if and when I did catch this thing, I better already be ahead of the game, playing with house money, or I was going to be in trouble. Another aspect of this is cardiovascular training: You want to be going into this with heart and lungs already ahead of the game – find an activity where you can get your heart rate elevated for at least thirty minutes a day. I’m both a practitioner and a hypocrite when it comes to this… if you want to hear my lifestyle choices excoriated, you’ll have to listen to the podcast.
Day One was a dry cough which I initially attributed to staying out too late the night before. But the next day I had a fever, got tested, and I was positive. Day 3 to Day 7 was a low fever, 101-101.5, flu-fatigue-like feeling, naps, lost taste and smell for a few days, but that’s about it. No respiratory symptoms at all, lungs and sinus totally clear. But turns out that it was down deep, doing its stealthy thing, like a bioweapon, and I had no idea. I was now following the early treatment protocol:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
Note that the upper dose of IVM is 0.6mg/kg. For me, that meant half a tube of paste every day, taken all at once. I did that for almost two weeks before I backed it down.
Day 8 the fever broke, symptoms resolved, felt totally better. Taste is back = McDonald’s french fries with extra salt. Still testing positive, but man, this was way easy, and I feel great!
That lasted twelve hours, then my oxygen levels started to drop. What the hell. Yep… it was the cytokine storm. No shortness of breath or difficulty breathing at all. Zero symptoms. If you don’t have a pulse oximeter, stop reading this, go to Amazon and buy one. They cost $12. Of course I had been in contact with Nurse Claire throughout the ordeal, and she advised prone breathing exercises, forcing air deep into the lungs. We also decided to introduce prednisone right away to fight the cytokines… the majority of severe injury and death is due to this uncontrolled immune response… Covid – or at least the spike – tricks your own body into trying to kill you… does that sound something like an engineered bioweapon? Hmm.
By Day 10 it was turning into a losing battle. I believe a contributing factor is that I was prescribed albuterol by a webMD, which I had begun three days earlier. Albuterol is a bronchodilator, but guess what is a very well-known side-effect? That it can have the opposite effect in some people, and actually constrict the airways. I didn’t figure it out until I finally researched it, and of course I can’t prove I had an allergic reaction, but it sure is some coincidence. Also, I wasn’t taking enough prednisone, and my O2 levels dropped again… into the low 80s. Time to head for the ER.
Folks, do your research ahead of time. When suddenly it’s time for the ER, then it’s time for the ER; you don’t want to be caught having to google which local hospital is least likely to murder you. If you think you might need to be admitted, don’t even consider an Urgent Care, where you might not have any choice where they transfer you. Also try to steer clear of the large systems, many of which have decided to luxuriate in the fedgov covid cash. Many CEOs of these big chains have been quite public in stoking panic and spreading misinformation from the very beginning, holding press conferences and getting on TV. Do your research and decide today where you will go, if you need to go.
I happened to be lucky enough, or perhaps Providentially, where my carefully chosen hospital was a hundred meters from my front door. One of the only ones in AZ that hasn’t required staff to be “vaccinated.” They have a small ER that you can schedule online, but also three floors of inpatient, and a small ICU (God forbid). It is a hospital specializing in heart surgery, so they would NOT have an interest in filling up their beds with covid patients, or keeping them longer than necessary. They need their beds for high dollar surgeries.
My ER experience was a little rough; my first doctor was convinced I had clots, and he ran several tests including chest x-ray to confirm, but all were negative. Apparently they are seeing a TON of clots, because he still wasn’t convinced, so he ordered a lung CT which took six hours to schedule. No clots, but “post-covid pneumonia” confirmed, and my O2 levels continued in the 80s even being on 4L cannula for ten hours. I was being admitted.
In those ten hours in the ER, I was never on IV fluids, even though they dug my IV as soon as I got there. I ended up having to ask for water multiple times, as dehydration began to set in those last few hours. This definitely felt like neglect at the time. Was I being dried out, on purpose? Hydration might be the single most important thing in all of this. You need massive amounts of water and electrolytes… gallons per day, I am not exaggerating. Of course I always could have walked out, being on the first floor and just a few meters from the exit. But I needed acute treatment, didn’t want a $10K out of pocket AMA flight charge, and where was I supposed to go… I had already decided this place was my best chance.
Upon arrival in my hospital room, at midnight, it was all hands on deck, and I knew right away I was in good hands. Two nurses were already in the room, who spent the next 45 minutes tag teaming on full medical history, asking my explicit directives, explaining everything that was about to happen and getting my approval, saline IV immediately administered, along with an antibiotic and a massive dose of prednisone, with continued dosing every four hours. Even when these nurses found out I was unjabbed and on team pony paste, they were very respectful and super attentive. When the doctor offered remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies, and I refused, he respected my directives (or at least he obeyed them). Much more detail on the inpatient experience on the podcast, including a snorkel scare, smuggling contraband, OpSec surprises, and more. Long story short, between the prednisone and the supplemental O2, I was able to get my %SpO2 up to 97, and I was discharged at 10am. The last wrinkle was my insurance company couldn’t secure home oxygen delivery that day, so I ended up spending a second night. The hospital had already stopped treatment in the morning, when the doctor signed the discharge. So they gave me one more prednisone dose, kept me watered and fed, and I went home the next morning.
One more thing, and make of this what you will: No masks.
That’s right, even as a self-identified covid-positive inpatient, I never had to wear a mask. The nurses and staff walking the floor didn’t wear masks. Whenever the doctor needed to speak to me, he would crack open the door and talk to me, maskless, from the threshold. Whenever the nurses had to administer to me, there was a full PPE station outside every room, where they would don N95, full gown and full face shield. Upon exiting the room, they would immediately unveil the full kit into the “used” receptacle. Curious, I asked one of the nurses what was going on… did the entire staff understand the skinny? She responded with a knowing side-eye, and I could tell she was smiling behind her N95.
Home I went with two bottles of oxygen, and an oxygen concentrator delivered a few hours later. Script for a Z-pack and a nine-day declining dosage of prednisone, along with Symbicort (inhaled budesonide + bronchodilator). The concentrator is for at-home, the bottles are for leaving the house. I came down with a cold two days later, which added to the fun. On my fourth day home from the hospital, which was Day 15 overall, I was still testing positive. I was already out walking three miles a day at this point, although I had to monitor my O2 closely. On Day 17, I finally tested negative.
The doctor told me that clearing the lungs would take 2-3 weeks. It wasn’t a linear process, as I had good days and bad days. I also knew I wasn’t out of the woods, because of the risk of fibrosis: After the cytokine storm, your immune system switches gears, and tries to kill you a different way, by laying down acres of useless connective tissue in place of active lung tissue. This is where ongoing use of the inhaled steroid becomes vital. After the first week, I began to see lasting improvement, and at thirteen days (Day 25 overall) I didn’t need the supplemental oxygen any more. (See update below)
That was five days ago. I’ve still got two weeks left on my Symbicort inhaler, and I am going to use all of it. Also still taking expectorant-only Mucinex for any lingering blech, as well as the nasal lavage and Listerine twice daily, massive hydration, and continuing the protocol back down to the prevention doses. I got tested for antibodies, and they are off the chart.
I had many, many prayer warriors, and many Masses said for me, especially during the critical time. I am very grateful. I was also fully prepared for whichever way this might have gone. Which leads me to the final word regarding preparation. If you aren’t living in the state of grace, you really need to amend your life. There are ten days left in Advent; use them wisely. Go to Confession, and resolve to follow the will of God. Make a firm purpose of amendment to completely detach yourself from whatever is holding you back. If you trip up, get to Confession again and don’t waste any time. You should not ever remain with your soul in a state of mortal sin for more than a day, or even better, a few hours. Pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary while you are in mortal sin. She hears those prayers and she will endeavor to help you. This is really the only kind of prepping that matters. The eternal kind.
Epilogue: I had an acute high-stress event a few days after the podcast was recorded, with the normal adverse immune response. On top of the already existing inflammation, here comes some more, big cortisol party, plus a racing heartbeat. My O2 dipped, and I nursed it with supplemental. Now three days later, the stress event favorably resolved, some days better than others, and I continue to exercise. The fibrosis is also serious threat, and sometimes that doesn’t come until months afterward. We shall see.
That’s all, folks!
This is horrible; I’m so glad to hear that you are better. I’m a little disappointed and scared that the prevention protocol didn’t work a little better. It’s good if it prevented death but it would be much better if it had prevented hospitalization and such a severe and alarming illness. God bless you and I’ll keep you in my prayers for a quick and full recovery.
Melanie, I think the prevention protocol works. I’m 54 with multiple underlying conditions. I would have been in much bigger trouble if my body wasn’t prepped.
And thank you for the prayers!
Wow Mark…I had NO idea! God bless you and continue to heal you….we need all warrior hands on deck. Will be praying for you.
Thank you, Susan.
Mark, I’m so glad you’re on the mend. What a terrible experience. I hope you feel stronger every day. How in the world did you keep posting through all of this? Many prayers for a speedy and full recovery.
Thank you, Mary. I blogged every day during this… I was never very sick!
A few thoughts.
First, the fact that on regaining taste you went straight for the McDonald’s fries – umm, that might give me an idea about at least one of your comorbidities. Any 6th commandment issue there? (self-harm) I mean, going for fries would be dead last, for me. But just sayin’ & no judgment intended – as I myself am quite the sinner.
Next – why do you think the protocols, iver, etc. helped you? I believe they do (or for example, that iver works). But just to play Devil’s advocate: your story might also be taken as evidence that they don’t work. I mean, you struggled. I’m 57 and even so, I’m expecting the Coof to hit me lightly – with the help of the protocols plus God, being thin, having high blood vitamin D (>60), etc. Then again, I could be totally kidding myself. Trying to figure out all this stuff is hard, and that’s why I’m curious to understand why you interpret your difficult story as proof that the protocols work (rather than proof they don’t).
Also – for-human iver pills – again, just sayin’ here – acquired by working with a doctor & pharmacy listed on the FLCCC pages, or perhaps a pharmacy abroad if the U.S. Post Office & FDA haven’t blocked that channel yet…
Finally – glad you lived, and thanks for sharing your details & advice! God bless!
Jeff, I haven’t had McDonald’s fries, nor hardly any other carbs, in nearly twenty years. So yeah, I did this terrible mortal sin of treating myself after I beat the Coof, or so I thought. And it would be the 5th Commandment, btw. As for the reason I think the protocol was key, I think I shared quite enough personal information, don’t you? Everyone is free to trust my judgment, or not. Good day.
5 vs. 6: typo. Central question not answered. No offense was intended – and no offense is taken. Again, God bless!
I guess your central question about the protocols is that I’m still alive, and I was never really that sick, although I did have a scare. This thing effects everyone differently, but I knew from the data that if I caught it, the odds were against me. So even though it didn’t prevent, the treatment protocol was key to getting me through, IMO. Nurse Claire agrees, fwiw.
Glad you’re back in the saddle, Mark
Thank you, Michael!
Yessssss! Thank God you’re still here to put out your fabulous 12 Days of Christmas 🤓 music selections!!!!
That’s not the only reason we love you, Mark! You do the hard thinking for us, then tell us lazybones what we need to know.
Mark, I’m like your 53 year old immature younger sister who never grew up.
God bless you, Mark! Praying He continues to bless you with good health..
Thank you, Katie!
Helo me out…Ann B. Last year went on about this being ‘just a cold’. I shared all she said to everyone and it was settled at that. Now, I’m reviewing Ann B. Site it’s all about curing ‘it’s just a common cold’…
What is going on????
From being a ‘Common cold’ also, no Test can judge if one has Covid…only using false positives etc…
Now with all yoi mentioned, it’s actually REAL and was maybe created in a lab in Wuhan ..
Can you Mr. Docherty give me a response to the following,
Are you stating Covid is more than a cold or Flu?
Why Ann B. has contradicted herself from being just a cold to giving cures for Covid?
Looking forward to some clarity..thank you!
I can’t speak for Ann, but I don’t think I ever called it just a cold. I knew people who got very sick at the very beginning of all this. I think if you have certain vulnerabilities, you have more risk. But it hits really fit people too. As far as the tests, all I can tell you is that mine were negative all last year when I would take them before traveling. Then during my illness, they all came back positive. Maybe they come up positive for any sort or rona, I really don’t know.
Mark had the coof and he SURVIVED. 99.97% or more people who get it, SURVIVE it.
How come we weren’t all pressured to get jabbed to prevent AIDS or more recently, Ebola which are a helluva lot more fatal than the coof? No vaccines for those two (after 30-some years no vax for AIDS but we got a coof one miraculously developed and thoroughly tested for safety and efficacy in less than a year) ok so why weren’t we masked non-stop for our safety and those who had AIDS and Ebola?
I know I’m preaching largely to the choir here but these common sense things need to be repeated to our friends and family who watch too much television.
Mark: we’re happy you’ll be sticking around to tell the truth about this, the greatest organized crime against humanity since the killing fields of Cambodia.
The Moderna vaxx entered Phase One human trials six weeks after development began
I’m really glad you’re ok. This blog, Anne’s, and a host of others has been a real blessing to those of us who tune in. You all will realize in Heaven how much good you’ve done during this whole debacle.
Thank God you’re ok!!! Thanks for all you do. It’s because of all y’all’s efforts that we can rest assured that we aren’t crazy. 🙂
Thank you, Mike.
Mark, I had no idea. I was reading your posts. So glad you are on the mend.
Thanks, David, and thanks for all you do.
Happy you are doing well! Nurse Claire has been a godsend, hasn’t she?
Thank you, Canadian Lady. Nurse Claire has been great!