Every Ecclesia Dei priest AND every FiDP SSPX priest needs to read this

As discussed on the podcast, prepping is about doing prudent things before they are really needed, and how this applies to all facets of life. That way, you’re not left scrambling when SHTF, whether its finding the right hospital, or obtaining/retaining the state of grace, or saving your vocation, or gathering the Remnant Church in eclipse. Not scrambling, because you planned for all the contingencies ahead of time, right?

She’s dropping those truth bombs again…

Hey Catholics! YOU READY TO FACE REALITY AND LISTEN YET? Pope Benedict never validly resigned, and Antipope Bergoglio is moving fast to trick the world into totally abolishing the VALID offering of the Mass in any Rite from the earth. STOP HITTING YOURSELF.

Did you honestly think that satan’s endgame with regards to installing an Antipope or Antipopes was to just grind sideways? From the DAY Pope Ratzinger did what he said he would likely do – attempt to flee for fear of the wolves – the OBVIOUS end of all of this is and ever was the TOTAL ELIMINATION OF THE MASS AND THE CHURCH MILITANT from the earth by satan and his minions: Freemasons, Communists and sodomites. But I repeat myself.

…

This is OBVIOUSLY THE PLAN and has been for going on nine years now. COME ON.

Any priests who flee Ecclesia Dei communities AND TRY TO GO TO THE SSPX will be fake “excommunicated” – fake, because remember, Jorge Bergoglio has as much authority to excommunicate anyone from the Catholic Church as Kim Kardashian has. Bergoglio IN SE is nothing more than DECEPTION. He is, it could be said, “a man of deception”. The SSPX is being played every bit as hard as the Ecclesia Dei is – remember, the SSPX is “FiP” and commemorates “Francisco” at the Te Igitur, too. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Every ounce of “power” that Antipope Bergoglio possesses is COMPLETELY GIVEN to him BY YOU. Every bit of groveling, boot licking and capitulation BY YOU is his power. NOTHING MORE.

I’m reminded of childhood bullies grabbing another child’s arm and hitting them in the face with their own hand, taunting, “Why you hitting yourself? Why you hitting yourself?”

That’s EXACTLY what satan and Antipope Bergoglio are doing TO YOU…

(There’s more):

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/12/16/hey-catholics-you-ready-to-face-reality-and-listen-yet-pope-benedict-never-validly-resigned-and-antipope-bergoglio-is-moving-fast-to-totally-abolish-the-valid-offering-of-the-mass-in-any-rite-from/