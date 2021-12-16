Every Ecclesia Dei priest AND every FiDP SSPX priest needs to read this

As discussed on the podcast, prepping is about doing prudent things before they are really needed, and how this applies to all facets of life. That way, you’re not left scrambling when SHTF, whether its finding the right hospital, or obtaining/retaining the state of grace, or saving your vocation, or gathering the Remnant Church in eclipse. Not scrambling, because you planned for all the contingencies ahead of time, right?
She’s dropping those truth bombs again…
Hey Catholics! YOU READY TO FACE REALITY AND LISTEN YET? Pope Benedict never validly resigned, and Antipope Bergoglio is moving fast to trick the world into totally abolishing the VALID offering of the Mass in any Rite from the earth. STOP HITTING YOURSELF.
Did you honestly think that satan’s endgame with regards to installing an Antipope or Antipopes was to just grind sideways? From the DAY Pope Ratzinger did what he said he would likely do – attempt to flee for fear of the wolves – the OBVIOUS end of all of this is and ever was the TOTAL ELIMINATION OF THE MASS AND THE CHURCH MILITANT from the earth by satan and his minions: Freemasons, Communists and sodomites. But I repeat myself.
This is OBVIOUSLY THE PLAN and has been for going on nine years now. COME ON.
Any priests who flee Ecclesia Dei communities AND TRY TO GO TO THE SSPX will be fake “excommunicated” – fake, because remember, Jorge Bergoglio has as much authority to excommunicate anyone from the Catholic Church as Kim Kardashian has. Bergoglio IN SE is nothing more than DECEPTION. He is, it could be said, “a man of deception”. The SSPX is being played every bit as hard as the Ecclesia Dei is – remember, the SSPX is “FiP” and commemorates “Francisco” at the Te Igitur, too. 🤦🏻♀️
Every ounce of “power” that Antipope Bergoglio possesses is COMPLETELY GIVEN to him BY YOU. Every bit of groveling, boot licking and capitulation BY YOU is his power. NOTHING MORE.
I’m reminded of childhood bullies grabbing another child’s arm and hitting them in the face with their own hand, taunting, “Why you hitting yourself? Why you hitting yourself?”
That’s EXACTLY what satan and Antipope Bergoglio are doing TO YOU…
In my opinion, and I say this as an insider having followed and read about the progression (downslide) of the SSPX as it has gotten softer and softer and closer to a formal deal with apostate Rome – they will do whatever it takes to avoid being labeled “excommunicated”. Anyone else wondering why they haven’t consecrated new bishops? What about their insistence that Francis is definitely pope? Bp. Fellay has been working on his sweet deal with modernist Rome for a long time and he’s too close to not take the bait now. Remember, this is the man who stated that the novus ordo missae is okay, just not as good as the Roman Rite. He also said that most of V2 can be read in light of tradition, just not 100% of it, okay? The downward spiral started soon after Archbishop Lefebvre’s death and has accelerated since 2012. They no longer talk about the “conciliar church” but insist that the Modernist, heretical nonsense coming out of Rome under Bergoglio is definitely coming from the Catholic Church and the biggest enemy and destroyer of the Faith has got to be the vicar of Christ because “universal acceptance”, of course! We can now clearly see what eight years of living a lie by naming Francis in the Te Igitur of the Canon of the Mass has done for their moral compass in that they can’t (or won’t) speak out freely against the new world order and it’s population control agenda via the poison inoculations. I believe this reveals that perhaps the deal has already been struck between Bp. Fellay and Francis, and it has just not been announced publicly.
For anyone looking to move over to the SSPX, do so with eyes wide open. Many Society priests are trustworthy and understand what’s really going on, but some seem to be in denial or are compromised by their prominent positions or fidelity to the organization. The hardcore true sons of the Archbishop are getting fewer as time goes on but you can still find them. Many have left or been banished to far off locations. Also, there are some former Novus Ordo priests in the mix that have not been conditionally ordained, so you need to be aware of that possibility. Simply asking who ordained them can clear up any uncertainty. Of course, if Rome “gives” the SSPX bishops that were consecrated in the new rite (doubtfully valid) then that will muddy the waters even more. The end game of the enemy is to destroy the sacraments and in order to do that the valid ordinations and episcopal consecrations must be destroyed. The Society is down to 3 bishops, all of whom have health issues. Quo vadis, SSPX?
Quo Vadis, SSPX?
Well said, Catherine!
I have personal experience to back up everything you say here. And so, I say it with you … Quo Vadis, SSPX? We are at a fork in the road. Arbp LeFebvre gave you your patrimony. What say you now?
Yes, and to be excommunicated from the freemasonic, conciliar, dark church of Rome is my wish! I desire to be Catholic and do not want anything to do with the false church that is eclipsing the One True Church. I pray that the schism is swift and severe, so that the line is clearly drawn for all to see. Too many would-be- traditionalists have been clinging for dear life to the novus ordo church (through Ecclesia Dei communities), mistakenly believing that it is the true Church. Our Lady has warned us that all will seem lost, but that will be when her triumph is near at hand.
If you accept Jorge Bergoglio as Pope Francis: you must accept a “church” that begins in 1962.
If you cling firmly to the Sacred Deposit of Faith, once delivered, never changing, Nu Church is but an odd aberration – it troubles you not … except for the souls being lost to hell by it.
The Pope matters – his identity is no small thing. What does it mean to be Catholic? We are all Arbp LeFebvre, now. On pains of “excommunication” – choose wisely what belief you hold and profess.
I read the article, and maybe I missed it, but where does Ann give evidence that Francis intends to invalidate the Novus Ordo?
I think she’s simply saying the writing is on the wall. What else could be the goal of the probable false prophet precursor?
I looked up this Arthur Roche that Ann mentioned is now Prefect if the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Roche#/media/File%3ABishop_Arthur_Roche_2008.jpg
Take a look at the color he is wearing. Even teenaged girls of the 1980s would have been ashamed. Any man who would wear that color is bad news. My guess is he is going to invalidate the Eucharist and the sacraments with a new translation. They tested the waters with the new heretical translation of the Our Father in Italy.
Well, I would like to have more evidence than just the suspicions of Ann. And she mentions that Francis (I don’t call him “Pope”: I am hardly a defender) intends to invalidate the Mass “in any rite.” Where does Ann get this stuff, aside from her suspicions?
I don’t know; ask her. We certainly have the “abomination of desolation” prophesy, for starters.
P. O’Brien, here’s another source.
https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2021/12/urgent-exclusive-roche-christmas.html?m=1