This is the Marxist mayor of Philadelphia, who just enacted a ban on the filthy unvaxxed from all city restaurants, virtue tweeting a quote from a local operator who is super happy to serve the common good:
Splain it to me in small words in the combox.
3 thoughts on “Riddle me this: Since science tells us “vaccinated” peeps can contract and transmit covid, how does putting a bunch of them in a room together make anyone safer?”
maaaaagic.
(and unicorn farts…..key ingredient)
Dear Mayor: I’m thirsty. May I please have more kool-aid?
Won’t they all be surprised when they get a “breakthrough case” after removing themselves from the “filthy unvaccinated” presence.
Also, they admit that the “unvaccinated” are roaming the streets. How do they accomplish that? Shouldn’t they have all died off by now?
There is nothing you can say; nothing you can do; nothing you can show them to change their minds. It is truly something to witness.