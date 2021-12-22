Pssst… The Pfizer “covid cure” pill works via the same mechanism as IVM… never mind the billions in profit to be made on-patent

I just want to point out that Pfizer was working on a therapeutic this whole time, while also claiming their vaxx was safe and effective. Got that? If you thought your jab was effective, why would you pour millions into developing a therapeutic? Hmmm. Well, because there would be billions more to be made when the jabbed got sick!

This is Ace of Spades via Dad29:

That Pfizer “Cure”? It’s Ivermectin, Re-Formulated

So you can get horse-paste from Pfizer at a ridiculously high price, or ….

…Dr. John Campbell explains the pharmocodynamics of the new Pfizer drug — the mechanism by which the drug stops covid from replicating. If I have this right, it stops covid by gumming up one of its key enzymes, an enzyme which chops up covid’s longest proteins which allows them to pass into the target cell. The proteins are too large to pass into the target cell unless cut into pieces. Spoiler Alert: that’s what ivermectin — The Deadly Horse Dewormer — does, too. Now I know what you Conspiracy Theorists and Disinformation Spreaders are thinking: Pfizer has created a patentable drug which replicates the same pharmocodynamics of ivermectin, which is out of patent and therefore cannot be monetized. And all I can say is: What a terrible thing to say. Ivermectin is a Deadly Horse Dewormer and only a Russian Asset with kompromat against him would say otherwise….

That’s Ace’s take. The video is at the link in the above quotation.

But there’s more info out there. PfizerMectin is, indeed, a 3CL inhibitor like Ivermectin. But PhizerMectin works on the variants where Ivermectin did not unless you jacked up the dose and got side-effects.

Read both items. Inform yourself. Make up your own mind.

(this is Mark… FYI, I didn’t have lasting side effects with the higher dosage of IVM.)