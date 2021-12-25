“And behold an angel of the Lord stood by them, and the brightness of God shone round about them; and they feared with a great fear. And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people: For, this day, is born to you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.” Luke 2:9-11

Merry Christmas!

Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, born this happy morning,

Jesu, to Thee be glory given.

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing;

See how the shepherds, summoned to His cradle,

leaving their flocks, draw nigh to gaze.

We too will thither bend our hearts’ oblations;

There shall we see Him, His eternal Father’s

everlasting brightness now veiled under flesh.

God shall we find there, a Babe in infant clothing;

Child, for us sinners, poor and in the manger,

we would embrace Thee, with love and awe.

Who would not love Thee, loving us so dearly?

Adeste Fideles, verses 5-7: Abbé Étienne Jean François Borderies (1764-1832)