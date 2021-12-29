Infographic: Does anyone remember which countries/continents deployed ivermectin on a massive scale back in the spring? This picture tells it all.

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-cases

I mean, yeah. Pretty much the entire continent of Africa, where the use of ivermectin has been commonplace for years. Then Mexico, followed by large portions of India in May. Japan came along in the summer. Presumably they are all still dosing as a preventative?

But never mind, I’m sure the vaccines work just fine. Masks too.

These places that are 90% vaxxed with cases soaring… will anyone ever ask questions about vaccine-enhanced disease or antibody-dependent enhancement? Or will everyone just show up for their third and fourth and fifth shot?

“ADE has been observed for coronaviruses. Several studies have shown that sera induced by SARS-CoV spike enhance viral entry into Fc receptor-expressing cells (42,–44). Further, one study demonstrated that unlike receptor-dependent viral entry, serum-dependent SARS-CoV entry does not go through the endosome pathway (44). Additionally, it has long been known that immunization of cats with feline coronavirus spike leads to worsened future infection due to the induction of infection-enhancing antibodies (45,–47). However, detailed molecular mechanisms for ADE of coronavirus entry are still unknown.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7022351/