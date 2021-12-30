CDC cancels cruises including for fully jabbed and boosted! Happy New Year!

COVID-19 and Cruise Ship Travel

Summary of Recent Changes

December 30, 2021

The COVID-19 Travel Health Notice level has been updated from Level 3 to Level 4, the highest level. This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant.

Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships.

If you travel on a cruise ship, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible.

People who go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

Along with testing, passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full 5 days after cruise travel.

should for a full 5 days after cruise travel. People on cruise ships should wear a mask to keep their nose and mouth covered when in shared spaces. While CDC is exercising its enforcement discretion under CDC’s Mask Order to not require that persons wear a mask under certain circumstances on board foreign-flagged cruise ships subject to the Temporary Extension & Modification of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO), including onboard cruise ships choosing to follow the requirements of the CSO on a voluntary basis, individual cruise lines may require travelers (passengers and crew) to wear masks on board the ship.

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/covid-4/coronavirus-cruise-ship