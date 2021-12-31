2 thoughts on “Video Year in Review: Two minutes and twenty seconds of “experts” getting everything wrong

  1. Bunch of scumbags. Just psycho scumbag liars. Thanks for all you do. Side note: I am a WASP. Or at least I have been. Never dreamed I would consider Catholicism. Here I am, between your work and Miss B’s work, I find myself examining Catholicism. It’s like Ireland in the 1980’s in my head. Who would’ve thunk it. ?? Kudos to you good sir. Keep up the fight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.