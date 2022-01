Today is the Octave Day of the Nativity. Today is the day Our Lord was circumcised, a testimony of obedience to the law as an example for us. This is the subject and fruit of the Fourth Joyous Mystery. Today He receives His Holy Name in His incarnate body. We adore His nativity, His name, His face, and we reverence His glorious and immaculate Mother.

Blessed feast and Happy New Year!