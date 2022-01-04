Danish study finds “vaccines” impart worse than zero protection after 91 days… Negative Immunity… how could that be?

Let’s have a closer look at that graphic, which measures vaccine effectiveness (VE) over time:

Do you see how after 91 days, the effectiveness against Omicron drops way below zero? How can a vaccine impart worse than zero effectiveness? Why would a vaccine make you MORE LIKELY to get covid?

Is “Negative Immunity” the new hawtness?

Have a look at the full paper. They try to explain it away as behavioral, but in a way that is the inverse of reality: “Oh you know, vaccinated people are more likely to engage in super risky behavior so that’s probably why they all got sick, okay?”

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.20.21267966v3.full