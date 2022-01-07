More video: Doors unlocked, propped open, unarmed MAGA invited inside to a receiving line of welcoming Capitol Police “heroes”

Yes, the “insurrection” WAS coordinated, but NOT by MAGA grandmas with cell phones…

Motives, and more video: Inviting, aiding and abetting the staged faux breach of the Capitol

Posted on JANUARY 9, 2021

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told federal law enforcement to stand down just one day before…

“To be clear, the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPD if such plans are underway,” Bowser wrote in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.

According to Mayor Bowser, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in coordination with the U.S. Park Police, Capitol Police, and Secret Service were well-equipped to handle whatever problems could come up during the Trump rallies planned for Wednesday.

“The District of Columbia Government has not requested personnel from any other federal law enforcement agencies,” she continued. “To avoid confusion, we ask that any request for additional assistance be coordinated using the same process and procedures.”

Bowser also explained that the presence of “unidentifiable” federal law enforcement agents in D.C. could “cause confusion” and “become a national security threat” because of the lack of distinction between them and “armed groups.” https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-violent-us-capitol-riot/

That last part is very interesting, when you consider that the police forces under the control of Mayor Bowser are the ones who opened the barricades and eventually OPENED THE DOORS and invited the protesters inside. Once inside, they were pretty much allowed to go anywhere they wanted for the next four hours, the only exception being Ashli Babbitt, whom they murdered. Those four hours were broadcast in pictures and video into every home in America, with every pearl-clutching Marxist journalisp seething with faux rage… in reality, they were loving it.

BTW, is it really criminal trespass or unlawful entry if you get invited in?

I will get back to Mayor Bowser in a moment, but first, let’s check out some more evidence. Always examine the evidence, folks. At the very beginning of this video, you can see police holding a line perhaps 50 meters from the door about to be opened. Which means that after allowing a select number of protesters to approach, they re-established some sort of perimeter. Once the doors are opened, you will see cops lining the entrance hall, like a receiving line. As they start to ascend the stairs, you see a lone man descending, and then a larger crowd in the rotunda, which means other doors had already been opened ahead of this one. One of the ubiquitous photographers of this staged event appears at the 0:50 mark.

Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside. pic.twitter.com/OnSd3KGzz5 — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) January 8, 2021

Think about this. Use your reasoning skills.

Mayor Bowser implies in her letter that she was expecting protesters in full kit with AR-15s, such that they would be indistinguishable from Fed LEO, and she uses this intel to ask federal law enforcement to fully stand down to avoid “confusion” on the ground. Then she issues ROEs to officers under her control whereby said officers would allow or even assist the protesters in gaining access to the Capital.

Is this sinking in? Do you understand what it means?

First of all, it means that the whole thing was orchestrated and the desired outcomes were (mostly) achieved: Global spectacle of “chaos” inside the Capital with Trump to blame, “democracy on the brink” due to MAGA “insurrectionists,” and hard evidence of voter fraud and illegal election tampering completely suppressed, never to see the light of day, ever. Biden stolen victory certified, nearly uncontested. Trump out.

But wait, there’s more. Perhaps one of the objectives was not achieved. After all, the protesters ended up being unarmed and mostly peaceful, which was unexpected. What if the protesters really had shown up with long guns, as expected or desired… did Mayor Bowser and her handlers ultimately want to see a firefight/executions carried out inside the House and Senate chambers, so they made sure to provide the necessary aid to the enemy, in the form of standing down the three-letter agencies and issuing neutered ROEs to their own boots on the ground?

What other logical conclusion is there?