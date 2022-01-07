One bourbon, four shots, and one beer

This will never, ever, end, until the double and triple vaxxed admit they made a mistake and demand accountability. Or, just stop playing along. To the citizens of blue-wrecked cities with vaccine mandates to get a bite to eat, or go to the gym, even though the vaccines don’t work, when are you going to do something about this?

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Thursday said the efficacy of boosters against Covid-19 will likely decline over time, and people may need a fourth shot in the fall to increase their protection…

Bancel said the efficacy of boosters will probably decline over the course of several months, similar to what happened with the first two doses. The Moderna chief was interviewed by Goldman Sachs during the investment bank’s health-care CEO conference.

“I will be surprised when we get that data in the coming weeks that it’s holding nicely over time — I would expect that it’s not going to hold great,” Bancel said, referring to the strength of the booster shots.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/06/moderna-ceo-says-people-may-need-fourth-covid-shot-as-efficacy-of-boosters-likely-to-decline-over-time.html