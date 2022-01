Today is the Feast of the Holy Family in the 1962 calendar. God knows everything going on in your family, including things you don’t know. God is not limited in any way, and He wants to help. He wants you to ask. So today, no matter where you are or who you’re with, consecrate your family to the Holy Family. You can do it with the intention of your entire family expanse, not just your domestic family. The words of the prayer can easily be adapted to first person if you are solo. Happy feast!

