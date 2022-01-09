The Monoclonal Antibody treatments for covid are produced with fresh baby parts. Why is no one understanding this?

Hello? All these GOP “pro-life” politicos pushing the Monoclonals, how can you be so horrifically misinformed? How exactly do you think “Humanized Mice” get to be humanized? The antibodies these mice produce are suitable for treatment in humans precisely because the antibodies come from murdered humans. If you don’t understand how this works, here is a podcast where it is thoroughly explained:

If the Pachamama demon and her hag-fag, Antipope Bergoglio, don’t get you with the DeathInjection, they will get you with the Monoclonal Antibody drugs. Spit in their foul faces.

October ARSH 2019, folks. Note the date well. It is ZERO coincidence.This entry was posted in Uncategorized on January 7, ARSH 2022 by Ann Barnhardt.