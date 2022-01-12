DC gulag: House Confinement for the Filthy Unvaxxed starts Saturday Posted on January 12, 2022 Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)3. MaskFor more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022 But Voter ID is raciss. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “DC gulag: House Confinement for the Filthy Unvaxxed starts Saturday”
This is an attempt to thwart the efforts of the March for Life.
The March fir Life is already dead….it left with the great Nellie Gray, God rest her soul.
The millenials now in charge have been making questionable choices on all fronts, including speakers. I hear this year’s keynote is the ODIOUS mike pence……yep, li’l throwup in my mouth.
These people are forcing us through various compulsory forms to inject an experimental substance against our will – known to have fatal and permanent injurious side effects; known to cause the equivalent of AIDS. They are in violation of all ten Nuremberg Code provisions – encoded to ensure, Never Again!
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccinated-brazilian-model-dies-of-covid-at-18/
Poor, innocent children – swept up into our adult mania and madness (Mass Psychosis). We keep falling. They keep PsyOpping. Many of us keep resisting. They keep coming.
Where.Is.The.Church?! Where (at least) SSPX?! Dreadfully, conspicuously silent (with a few bright shining exceptions). Muriel Bowser means business. Jay Inslee (concentration camp warden of Washington State)means business. The Church either agrees (most) or takes no position (some). Meanwhile – the medical crimes against our explicit wills and permissions continue on, the known and predictable side effects beginning to expose.
Crime against humanity def: “ A deliberate act, typically as part of a systematic campaign, that causes human suffering or death on a large scale”.
BTW – those who commit such crimes never explicitly admit they are committing crimes – it is always for the good of the victims, or for the good of a larger purpose. They most likely believe in their darkened souls that they are doing good. Sociopaths are fully convinced of their own twisted inner logic – (see discussion on diabolical logic twisting in the comments of “pissed-off pureblood”, the thread below)
If anyone is living in or in close proximity to Washington, DC: Get. The. Hell. Out. Now. We don’t know when events will suddenly happen that, after much devastation, will result in the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart. That said, it is naive to think that the world’s most freemasonic city will survive to the Triumph. It can’t. Freemasonry is straight from the bowels of hell and ALL monuments to freemasonry (which is pretty much the entire city of Washington) are a direct middle finger to God. Freemasonry will have to be wiped off the face of the earth in order for the Immaculate Heart to Triumph and that’s a good thing.
A retrospective of vaccine injuries from 2021.
https://gab.com/Robert55/posts/107609546106807394
How can SSPX call this *mandated* evil “not a theological issue – we need not take a position on it”?
Look at these people suffer.
Now look at VAERS numbers data: https://vaersanalysis.info/2022/01/07/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-12-31-2021/
This is a great evil and precisely what God called his Saints to “take a position on” … to defend the defenseless.