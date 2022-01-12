Ontario government considers forcing hospitals to rehire unvaxxed staff amidst shortages

You can’t make it up. Oh, Canada.

After firing hundreds of health-care workers across the province who refused to comply with mandatory vaccination policies, Ontario hospitals may soon be forced to re-hire those who were terminated.

Hospitals and other public sector employers could be forced to re-hire unvaccinated workers under a policy that has been considered by the provincial government as it confronts desperate staff shortages throughout the health-care system, the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anthony Dale, head of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said that the OHA was made aware last week that the Ontario government was considering policy changes “that would make it mandatory for public sector employers, including hospitals, to re-hire employees that have been terminated for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination policies.”

This comes as the province has re-entered a state of lockdown…

https://www.rebelnews.com/ontario_govt_considers_making_hospitals_re_hire_unvaxxed_staff_amidst_shortages