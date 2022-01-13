Happy suppressed Octave Day of the Epiphany… did you do your house blessing yet?

Posted on

It’s one of those Octaves that was suppressed, because, you know, reasons. But we also celebrate the Baptism of Our Lord today.

The household prayer is traditionally done with a priest and the whole family taking part, but you can do it on your own, in a pinch. Just remember, it’s not you doing the blessing (if you’re a layman), it’s you calling down the blessing from God. God does the blessing.

What you will need is blessed Epiphany water, blessed chalk, and incense. If you don’t have a thurible, you can get a “starter” one on Amazon for under $15. Nice ones are around $100.

Mine is a little banged up, but I can still swing it.

image0 (3)

For incense, I highly recommend Holy Rood Guild, Cantica flavored (although their Laudate is also quite good). It’s not cheap, but it will last you a long time. Don’t make the mistake of using too much; it only takes a little to make a lot of smoke. https://www.holyroodguild.com/Incense_Cantica.html

Charcoal on amazon HERE.

Sorry for literally cutting, pasting, and taping the blessing, but here it is:

