Ivermectin: Early, often, and full bore

Cross-posting here a letter AB received. The points are spot on, and coincide with my own experience. I was already taking the preventive protocol, of course, but I did not start the amped up “early treatment” dosage of 0.6mg/kg of body weight until Day 3 of the coof, because I didn’t think I had the coof. That was stupid of me. DON’T WAIT. Amp up the dose. The following is not medical advice, I am just relating what I did: 14 straight days at the higher dose (alternating 0.4-0.6mg/kg)… folks, for my 250 frame, that is a full HALF TUBE of pony paste every day. Your instinct will tell you it’s too much, but it’s fine. Maybe a little blurry vision at worst. If you absolutely insist on getting the oral tablets and overpaying, then by all means get on alldaychemist and order the 100 tabs of 12mg each and pay $112. It will arrive from India in three weeks. But Jeffer’s Equine will get you the past in five days for $6 a tube. If you wait until you get sick, forget it.

Ann,

I want to ask you to please remind your readers not to be afraid to pull

the trigger on actually using Ivermectin as soon as you suspect you have

Covid.

My wife and I, and two very close friends and their wives, all got Covid

at the same time, but not from each other. We were all prepared with

Ivermectin. My wife is 70 years old, and I’m 63. We took ours even

before we had the test results, and both of us recovered in under 4

days. My wife had a fever for less than a day, and the sniffles for a

few days. I had a fever for about 3 days and then felt better, although

my cough lingered at a very low level for about 2 weeks.

On the other hand, one friend and his wife struggled through it for a

week before taking the Ivermectin. He ended up in the hospital for 2

weeks, and has been struggling with breathing ever since. He is very

athletic, and was in excellent physical condition, having trained

assiduously for the ski season. Now he can barely walk across the room

without getting winded. Fortunately he is improving, but it’s been very

difficult.

My other friend and his wife also hesitated to pull the trigger until it

was too late. She has a comorbid lung condition and is still

recovering, but her husband, my close friend, was overweight and

diabetic. He passed away a week before Christmas. Not only did they

hesitate to take the Ivermectin, but they did not have enough.

I asked them both why they hesitated, and it was because of the cost.

The Ivermectin I got (human, not farm), is $115 per box, each box being

24 pills, 6 mg each [Price gouging – that’s $0.80 per milligram. At that price, the 500mL bottles of the 1% injectable solution that I buy and give away, which contain 5000 milligrams of Ivermectin per bottle, would have a street value of $4000. -AB] For me, it takes about 1 1/2 boxes for a full

course of treatment. So it’s not cheap, and I understand why they

wanted to keep it “until they really need it.” What they didn’t realize

is that the time “they really need it” is as soon as they think they’ve

got it, even before the test results come back.

Please emphasize EARLY treatment!

Also, I work for a health system in the Mid-Atlantic area. I see the

Covid stats in our hospitals multiple times per day. I’ve been watching

the relative percentages of “vaccinated” vs. “unvaccinated” patients

with Covid in our hospitals for months. Back in early December, the

percentage of “vaccinated” patients with Covid in our hospitals was

hovering between 25% and 30%, with under 5% of them requiring ventilation.

Boy has it changed! There has been a dramatic spike in patients

admitted WITH Covid (not FOR Covid). We have about 500% more patients

with Covid than we did at the beginning of December. But the real

story, as far as I am concerned, is that the relative percentages of

“vaccinated” vs. “unvaccinated” have dramatically shifted.

As of this morning, 50% of our Covid patients are “vaccinated” and 50%

are “unvaccinated”. Out of all the Covid patients in the ICU, 37% are

“vaccinated”. Out of all the patients on ventilators, almost 40% are

“vaccinated”. This is from a sample size of about 600 patients. Also,

as the percentage of “vaccinated” Covid patients has risen, so has the

percentage of ventilator patients who are “vaccinated”. Now the

percentage of “vaccinated” Covid patients on ventilators is 8%.

Practically every clinical person in this health system sees these

numbers every time they log into the Electronic Medical Record. So they

know what’s happening. There’s no way they don’t.

“A pandemic of the unvaccinated” is a bunch of horse s***!

Thanks for all the good work you do. If you choose to publish any of

this information, please do not use my name.

Sincerely,

X

p.s., My friend who died received Last Rites and the Apostolic Pardon.

Praised be Jesus Christ!