Home brew HCQ from the combox for early coof treatment

Remember, if it really is covid, hydroxychloriquine is only effective for the first few days, while ivermectin remains effective throughout… it’s never too late to take it. Nevertheless, I thought this was a cheap and easy solution for homemade HCQ from a trusted source:

James Andrew Dunn Ivermectin: Early, often, and full bore

Take my story for what its worth. It could just be a coincidence and our lives are in the Hands of God anyway. Last weekend, I came down hard and fast with what seemed to be the flu. And, it may very well have been the flu because contrary to what the not-so-smart, 24/7 coviet world government and state media tells us, the cold and flu were not miraculously replaced by covid and omicron in 2020-21. So anyway, in addition to the severe nasal congestion, I started to feel fatigued, extremely fatigued and unlike previous flus, had a crippling case of brain fog pop up that literally made me worthless. I could breathe o.k. during the day but at night, I felt it was a little harder to breathe. So, I was definitely sick with something despite my pony paste addiction (at this point I had upped it to a daily dose of my weight). But, there was no way in hell I was going to a doctor and certainly not a hospital in this city.

I then recalled a video I had seen around Christmas time about how to make hydroxychloriquine at home which I found hard to believe but, knowing that YouTube would pull it quickly, I had written down the recipe. And sure enough, those angelic little souls at YouTube who care so much about our mental, physical and spiritual safety did indeed pull down the bad, bad video. So, with absolutely nothing to lose, I pulled out that scrap of paper, got to work, and made the following:

1. Take 3 organic lemons and 2 large organic grapefruits. If you can’t get organic, wash them thoroughly to remove any wax or preservative from the skins.

2. Cut away the fruit portion, leaving just the skins behind and then quarter the skins. (Yes, by all means, eat the grapefruit and put that lemon juice to good use).

3. Put the citrus skins in a pot, cover with water, bring to a boil then simmer (covered) for three hours.

4. Allow to cool, strain the liquid into jars and refrigerate.

5. Upon cooling, take a tablespoon/gulp every hour.

The very next day, my level of fatigue was cut in half and the fogginess was gone. Later in the day, the congestion started to get better. Two days later and I feel like I’m back to normal though I am going to self-quarantine for the weekend just to be safe and get plenty of rest.

Are the active ingredients for hydroxy simply the natural ingredients of what happens when you boil and simmer citrus fruit skins? I have no idea but I do know that I’ve never felt so good in such a short amount of time after feeling like I was about to fall off a cliff. I’m very grateful to God (F-you Dr. Mengele-Fauci, Joe Biden, Bill and Melinda Gates, Pfizer, Moderna, the WHO, NIH, CDC, etc.) for providing me with natural ingredients that may (or again maybe not) gave me a nice healthy turnaround.