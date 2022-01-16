Protestant deniers, listen up: The Mother of God asked for something, God said no, and she made Him do it anyway. Tell me again why we shouldn’t pray to her?

Today is the Second Sunday after Epiphany, and the Gospel is from John 2, the wedding at Cana. Jesus wasn’t ready to begin His ministry just yet, but His mother had other ideas. Was she capable of bending the will of God? Many Church Fathers have written on this passage, was it Jesus’ human will or His divine will, could they ever be in conflict, how did Mary’s know this was the right time, and was her will ever in conflict with the divine will. We don’t need to understand any of that, to understand the plain facts of what happened here: Mary asked, God said no, Mary got what she wanted. Our Lady Seat of Wisdom, pray for us.

In a certain way, this event is also the beginning of the Passion, because it would mean His persecution be hastened. Note also the stunning depth of Mary’s faith… after being rebuked by the Son of God, she immediately turns to the waiters with instructions on what’s to come next… which was the Second Person of the Triune Godhead producing 180 gallons, yes 180 gallons, of the finest wine ever made. That’s how the Founder of the Catholic Church rolls. Happy Sunday.

GOSPEL (John 2:1-11) At that time, there was a marriage in Cana of Galilee: and the mother of Jesus was there. And Jesus also was invited, and his disciples, to the marriage. And the wine failing, the mother of Jesus saith to him: “They have no wine.” And Jesus saith to her: “Woman, what is that to me and to thee? My hour is not yet come.” His mother saith to the waiters: “Whatsoever he shall say to you, do ye.” Now there were set there six waterpots of stone, according to the manner of the purifying of the Jews, containing two or three measures apiece. Jesus saith to them: “Fill the waterpots with water.” And they filled them up to the brim. And Jesus saith to them: “Draw out now and carry to the chief steward of the feast.” And they carried it. And when the chief steward had tasted the water made wine and knew not whence it was, but the waiters knew who had drawn the water: the chief steward calleth the bridegroom, And saith to him: “Every man at first setteth forth good wine, and when men have well drunk, then that which is worse. But thou hast kept the good wine until now.” This beginning of miracles did Jesus in Cana of Galilee and manifested his glory. And his disciples believed in him.

Our Lady Refuge of Sinners

Our Lady Refuge of Sinners January 16

“The worst evil that can befall us is unquestionably SIN, which makes us an object of abhorrence in the sight of God.God’s infinite mercy has not only prepared for us a potent remedy against sin in the merits of Jesus Christ, our Savior, but it has also given us poor sinners a secure refuge in the assistance of Mary, Our Lady refuge of sinners. In the Old Law there were cities of refuge to which the guilty could flee for safety; in the New Law, Mary’s mantle is for us that citadel of refuge for sinful souls. How can the Divine Wrath strike us, if we are covered by the mantle of Mary, the chosen daughter and the honored Mother of God?Our Lady refuge of sinners is thus not merely a pledge of our safety, but by her unrivaled sanctity, she is as earnest of pardon for all sinners who have recourse to her intercession. She not only disarms the just anger of God roused by our sins, but also obtains for her true clients sincere and heartfelt conversion. All we need do is turn toward her with Faith, to obtain Divine Clemency and the means to rise from the mire of sin.”

[From https://www.roman-catholic-saints.com/our-lady-refuge-of-sinners.html]Posted by Deacon John at 12:30 AM 0 commentsLabels: 2nd Sunday after Epiphany, Our Lady of Refuge, Saint Marcellus

https://tridentine-mass.blogspot.com/2022/01/second-sunday-after-epiphany-saint.html