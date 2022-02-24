Ask yourself: Why wouldn’t we be on the wrong side? Think about it.

UPDATE: Twitter suspended the account, but here is the thread roll: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1496745429672857602.html

There are a lot of different opinions about what is happening in Ukraine.

Two things I know:

1: Putin is a serious man; a man who knows Russian history and cares about Russian sovereignty and power.

2: Biden is a corrupt and unserious man; a senile man; a puppet President illegally installed, most likely controlled by bureaucratic Deep State actors and the human stain known as Barack Hussein Obama. Biden cares nothing for America, only for his own wealth, comfort, pleasures.

This is a unique, in my opinion compelling, perspective on what is happening in Ukraine. Putin is not dumb. I am withholding judgement on why he is doing what he is doing … but my suspicions lie with this thread.

1) HOLY SHIT! I think I may be onto something about #Ukraine.



Zelensky said the Russians are firing at “military installations”. How broad is that term?



I am seeing speculation that could include US installed biolabs.



At first I was like no way.



Then I started digging. pic.twitter.com/tm72HFAXNK — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 24, 2022

If this is true, it puts a different light on this potentially cataclysmic conflict. And if the world’s leaders, including most in the West, have committed the crimes against humanity I think they have committed; if their plans are what I think they are (crystallized in the despicable personae of Bill Gates) … coming judgement transcends human into the realm of Divine.

These events are related, not disconnected. The crimes we have committed (Civil and Catholic; State and Church) are too massive to go unpunished (from a Divine perspective). It is coming to a head. We are living actors of 1914 all over again.