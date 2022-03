I mean, when every godless cretin on earth is lined up on same side of something, with all the godless sheep in lockstep behind them, all the same ones shoving covid, vaxxes, masks, shutting down your entire existence… now pivoting to the next phase of your annihilation.

NATO will claim Putin is insane, as pretext for just war. This is happening. Your fake POTUS will no doubt stutter it out during the SOTU tonight, with the same fake bluster he deployed at the Thomas confirmation. Get ready.