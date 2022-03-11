Does the Third Secret of Fatima Mention Kiev?

“Russian Roulette” pt. 2

Read part 1 here

Edmund J. Mazza, PhD March 11, 2022

On March 25th, 1984, Pope St. John Paul II held a ceremony to perform a consecration to Mary’s Immaculate Heart, but at the last moment, decided not to name Russia, after all…

To know what happened next, one must be old enough to have lived through this era, or one must finish reading this article.

In Part One, I asserted that the immediate cause of the war in Ukraine was Zelensky’s government’s decision to institute a policy to take back the Crimean Peninsula from Russia, one year ago, in February/March 2021. This is precisely when a new administration took power in Washington offering its blessing, as reported by The Jamestown Foundation, (a source which has been considered to be neo-con and subsequently hostile to Russia):

The United States government became the first to endorse the Crimea Platform initiative and proselytize for it, without awaiting the outcome of the… administration’s Ukraine policy review. Addressing the United Nations Security Council’s February 11 session, dedicated to Ukraine… the US mission’s political coordinator, Rodney Hunter, stated, ‘We welcome Ukraine’s Crimea Platform initiative and hope that like-minded partners will consider joining it’ (Ukrinform, February 11).

This Western misstep, along with the NATO advance east as previously stated in Part One, among others, has finally come home to roost—or shall we say, Rus?

Perhaps it will come as news to most that Russians and Ukrainians were once one people: the Kievan Rus. Historians have characterized them as “Slavic-Viking barbarians.” Indeed, their first appearance on the stage of history is when they sent a mighty fleet across the Black Sea to conquer the capital of Eastern Christendom, Constantinople. In June AD 860, they robbed, raped, and ravaged while the imperial armies were hundreds of miles away engaging the armies of Islam. How the city was saved is a tale involving a miraculous icon of Mary and a purported garment she once wore. Here’s the story from the chronicler of Rus…

Read the rest! https://onepeterfive.com/third-secret-fatima-kiev/