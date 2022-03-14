WPVI — To help fend off another wave of Covid-19, people will need a fourth dose of vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday.

“Many variants are coming, and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade — in a skillful way — the immune protection that we’re giving,” Bourla told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

…

Protection after three doses is “not that good against infections” and “doesn’t last very long” when faced with a variant like Omicron.

“It is necessary, a fourth (dose) for right now,” Bourla told CBS.

…

Bourla said Pfizer is also hoping to make a vaccine that will protect against Omicron and all other variants of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19.

The goal is to create “something that can protect for at least a year,” Bourla told CBS on Sunday.

“And if we are able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way (we) used to live,” he said.

https://6abc.com/covid-19-vaccine-fourth-dose-pfizer-of/11650075/