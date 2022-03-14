WPVI — To help fend off another wave of Covid-19, people will need a fourth dose of vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday.
“Many variants are coming, and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade — in a skillful way — the immune protection that we’re giving,” Bourla told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
…
Protection after three doses is “not that good against infections” and “doesn’t last very long” when faced with a variant like Omicron.
“It is necessary, a fourth (dose) for right now,” Bourla told CBS.
…
Bourla said Pfizer is also hoping to make a vaccine that will protect against Omicron and all other variants of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19.
The goal is to create “something that can protect for at least a year,” Bourla told CBS on Sunday.
“And if we are able to achieve that, then I think it is very easy to follow and remember so that we can go back to really the way (we) used to live,” he said.
Are the American people going to be stupid enough to fall for this embarrassing propaganda again? Or will we rise up with a defiant hell no?
Apparently, Pfizer plans to continue to experiment on the population as the corporate state forces compliance. What they have poisoned people with has not killed/maimed enough.
” … so that we can go back to really the way (we) used to live”.
That’s the hook.
Mr. Reset Man pretends like we are ever “going back to really the way (we) used to live”.
I don’t believe you, Señor Drug Man.