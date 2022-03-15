An Antipope cannot execute the Consecration of Russia, most especially the Antipope Vicar of Pachamama

Echoing Ann’s thoughts. There are various things in play here.
The Consecration of Russia must be done BY THE POPE. Antipope Bergoglio isn’t the Pope, never was and never will be. For Antipope Bergoglio to ape the Consecration of Russia would be worse than doing nothing. Pope Benedict MUST BE VISIBLY PRESENT.
If Antipope Bergoglio apes the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and Pope Benedict IS NOT THERE VISIBLY PRESENT, not only will it be invalid, it will be a satanic aping of the Consecration, and one should expect nuclear war to be the eventual result.
ANTIPOPE JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO IS NOT THE POPE.
HE NEVER WAS.
HE NEVER WILL BE.
ANTIPOPE BERGOGLIO CANNOT ACCOMPLISH THE CONSECRATION OF RUSSIA TO THE IMMACULATE HEART BECAUSE HE ISN’T THE POPE.
HOWEVER: I *SUSPECT* that Pope Benedict’s mere presence would probably be enough IF the Consecration were done properly with the correct intention, because remember, Bergoglio IS a bishop. But if the intention is mangled or perverted in any way, not even Pope Benedict’s presence would rehabilitate it.
Needless to say, I am HIGHLY WARY of luciferian skullduggery in this situation.
Stay confessed.
Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.
Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on us.
