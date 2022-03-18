Fr. Paul Kramer: “An act PRESIDED OVER BY AN ANTIPOPE will be NULL & VOID, even if the true pope participates, but does not PRESIDE AS THE SINGULAR AND SOLE HEAD OF THE CHURCH. Clearly, BERGIGLIO’S “CONSECRATION” WILL NOT FULFILL OUR LADY’S REQUEST.”
Fr. Kramer knows a thing or two about Fatima, and antipopes.
3 thoughts on “Fr. Paul Kramer: “An act PRESIDED OVER BY AN ANTIPOPE will be NULL & VOID, even if the true pope participates, but does not PRESIDE AS THE SINGULAR AND SOLE HEAD OF THE CHURCH. Clearly, BERGIGLIO’S “CONSECRATION” WILL NOT FULFILL OUR LADY’S REQUEST.””
And his purpose becomes clearer-
https://akacatholic.com/nuncio-confirms-the-ruse-a-diplomatic-consecration/
Ann’s take that if PBXVI was present at least gave a bit of hope……
Jesus and Mary, I love you, save souls.
Exactly! Father Kramer is totally right!