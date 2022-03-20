That’s not going to cut it, no matter who is doing the consecration. In fact, I would be willing to bet this turns out to be the “consecration” of the brotherhood of man. Freemasonry. Any takers?
4 thoughts on “Nope to the nope: “A solemn act of consecration of humanity (especially Russia and Ukraine) to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.””
Why can’t people follow simple instructions? They always want to change things, as if they knew better than our Mother.
I’m weary…..really, really ready for some good news.
Mary, Queen of confessors; pray for us.
Numbers 20:1-13, particularly verses 8-13, clarify the importance of carrying out God’s instructions to the letter.
7 The Lord spoke to Moses, saying: 8 Take the staff, and assemble the congregation, you and your brother Aaron, and command the rock before their eyes to yield its water. Thus you shall bring water out of the rock for them; thus you shall provide drink for the congregation and their livestock.
9 So Moses took the staff from before the Lord, as he had commanded him. 10 Moses and Aaron gathered the assembly together before the rock, and he said to them, ‘Listen, you rebels, shall we bring water for you out of this rock?’ 11 Then Moses lifted up his hand and struck the rock twice with his staff; water came out abundantly, and the congregation and their livestock drank. 12 But the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, ‘Because you did not trust in me, to show my holiness before the eyes of the Israelites, therefore you shall not bring this assembly into the land that I have given them.’ 13 These are the waters of Meribah,[a] where the people of Israel quarrelled with the Lord, and by which he showed his holiness.
a. Quarrel
I was waiting for a distant call of Vigano Vigano.