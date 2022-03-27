He wants this war so baldly. So many biolabs and billions in payoffs to hide. False flag bio attack imminent.
And yes, Pachamama OWNS St. Peter’s Basilica right now. Legally owns it, according to Divine Law. Why? Because she was specifically invited in and enthroned there. Demons are capable of moving in and taking up residence in physical structures even without being invited. But when a bunch of bishops and Cardinals GO OUT OF THEIR WAY to obviously visibly enshrine her, carried into the place as if she were the Ark of the Covenant, there is no way to get rid of her short of formal exorcism and re-consecration.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.
Our Lady of Copacabana, Slayer of the Pachamama demon, pray for us.
3 thoughts on “I’m sure it’s a complete coincidence that this happened the day after a blasphemous idolatrous apostate heretic antipope “consecrated” Russia to a demon while in a basilica where he previously “enthroned” said demon”
What, precisely, and exactly, does bergogolio have to do or say, before you come to the conclusion: “We don’t just have a problem, we have a serious problem.”?
That is what I desperately want to ask my former pastor, who isn’t from India, and he speaks perfect English.
bergoglio has proven every Jack Chick (I capitalize that nut’s name and not bergoglio because I have more respect for him) tract 100% true.
bergoglio has proven ever hardcore Eastern Orthodox online “ortho-bros” arguments 100% true.
What’s really the worst in my opinion is that I now can’t get across to either of those sides, Protestant heretics and Eastern schismatics, how much real danger they are in because The Church is in such a state.
Amen P.O.P.
My question to every FiP….how in the world do you “sell” Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus?
Answer: you can’t
If you thought the last 2 years were a blizzard of evil, you’ve not seen anything. The Church is almost now underground. What will climb out of the rubble (literally) will be a messianic figure , probably a secular Jew, who will bring a wonderful “peace” that he will stress can only be achieved by fraternty, community, globalism. The values will ape Christian values, except they will be focused on humanity and the self, not God. I do believe we will see 2 popes die this year, and a new “pope” take over. The visible Church will look to the earth (Pachamama), the self, and will basically be something like moral nihilism.