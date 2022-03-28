Little Marco Rubio sets up obvious Ukrainian false flag with Biden-funded biolabs

Pssst… we’re the baddies.

Rubio Warns Putin Could Use Bioweapons ‘in a Way that Makes It Look Like Someone Else Did It’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to use biological weapons during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Rubio, Putin would likely try his attack “in a way that makes it look like someone else did it.” He explained that the Russian authoritarian would likely try to “stage” a chemical weapon attack to make it look like it was actually executed by Ukraine or NATO.

“I think the likeliest thing you are going to see from Putin is trying to use chemical, or biological weapons for that matter, but doing it in a way that makes it look like someone else did it,” Rubio outlined. “And so, that’s his history. For example, when chemical weapons were deployed in Syria, clearly, Assad was behind it, but he spent weeks sort of building up this notion that somehow the rebels and the opposition to Assad were the ones that were going to use chemical weapons and did. And so, my feeling is that that’s exactly the kind of thing he would try to do here. I don’t think he would himself admit that he’s using these chemical weapons. I think he would want to blame that on Ukraine or NATO and say that it was them who did it…”

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/03/27/rubio-warns-putin-could-use-bioweapons-in-a-way-that-makes-it-look-like-someone-else-did-it/