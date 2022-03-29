“The very fact we are even debating this 100 years into it all is the only proof you need”

Apart from the fact that it needs to be done by a valid pope, it really is this simple. Nine simple words. Which is why the 105 year failure is so glaringly obvious for anyone with eyes to see, along with the results of said failure. -NVP

How You Will Know When the Consecration Is Done Properly

By Father David Nix

Imagine you had a 12 year old son who punched your 10 year old daughter in the face. Let’s say that son was very stubborn and you knew getting an apology out of him was going to be difficult. You bring your son and crying daughter into the same room and make him apologize. You know this will be difficult so you give him the exact words: “Say to your sister, ‘I am sorry for punching you in the face.’” You know you need to give him those nine exact words because of past subterfuge this stubborn son will play with word games.

Your son initially says to his sister who he punched, “I’m sorry… not!” You stare him down because you know this is defiance when you have given him such easy words. He softens a little bit and then he says, “Ok, I’m sorry…that you feel that way about our argument.” Of course, you still do not let him off the hook since apologizing for another’s feelings does not constitute an actual apology. The whole situation becomes a Mexican-standoff on who has the stronger will. You have given your stubborn son only nine simple words to say: I am sorry for punching you in the face. However, he keeps adding words to it and so you have to wait there for hours on your disobedient son.

That is what Mary has been doing with the Popes of the Catholic Church in asking them to publicly consecrate Russia alone to her Immaculate Heart. But the games and the stubbornness on changing her words continue not for hours but for over 100 years. I mean, we are now seeing that extremely, extremely simply instructions can not be followed. And that is our indication at a deeper level of doctrine and liturgy that everything is in a state of disobedience in the Catholic Church at this point.

Besides the fact I think what happened last week is a totally different ball of wax from the past 100 years (for reasons I can’t get into here) I do want to write briefly on all the Popes of the past 100 years who had admittedly failed at the Fatima consecration by the very fact it keeps getting “re-done”: Mary gave the Popes of the past 100 years just nine words to say to fulfill her exact request at Fatima: I consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. (And maybe add on another simple sentence regarding reparation and first Saturdays.) When you hear those nine words, that is how you will know that the consecration is done properly. Only then will we have peace. Of course, war with Russia will not constitute world peace. The real consecration will certainly not come from someone who said Mary “wanted” to call the Angel Gabriel a “liar.” (God forgive me for even hyperlinking such horrible blasphemy against Our Lady.)

But the very fact we are even debating this 100 years into it all is the only proof you need that heaven’s disobedient son is still “in the corner.” Yes, you will know the consecration is done when there is no more games, no more subterfuge, no more legalistic loopholes on someone following these extremely, extremely simple rules. Yes, I believe we will have relative world peace when a valid Pope of the Catholic Church orders all bishops of the world to be with him and says not 1104 words of washed-up old-hippy environmental-poetry, but nine simple words demanded by God Himself through the Holy Theotokos:

“I consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” (And—again perhaps—a single sentence or two on reparation and/or first Saturdays.)

