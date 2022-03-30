He mentions at about the eight minute mark a peculiar similarity among a majority of Benedict is Pope critics: They haven’t even bothered to examine the evidence. Isn’t that strange? We have a manifest public heretic squatting on the Seat of Peter, a man who cannot possibly be pope. A small group of people are offering a theory as to how this came about, and there are some people won’t even look at it. In fact, Voris says it is SINFUL to look at it or share it. Yeah.
One thought on “Patrick Coffin with twelve minutes of blistering counterattack against Voris et al; issues challenge for open debate on CMTV to expose the real lies and falsehoods”
The one interesting counter argument I’ve come across (I tend to hang around with interesting Eastern Orthodox folk who both actually pay attention to the Catholic Church, and who think these sorts of decent arguments through) is the following:
Let’s say both Benedict and bergoglio pass away within a short amount of time of one another, say a couple of weeks or so, there is no time for one or the other to remain when a new Pope is elected by the College of Cardinals. According to your position, “The See of St. Peter IS VACANT, the Pope, and the anti-Pope are both dead, and a new Bishop of Rome is be elected.”
The College of Cardinals then comes together, and a new Pope is elected, “Habemus Papam…” is announced and all that.
Is someone like Ann Barnhardt (just because she appears to be the most vocal at the moment) going to come out and say that this man is a valid Pope, and this whole debate is now put to rest? Or will you come out and argue that because bergoglio was never the Pope, he could not make anyone a cardinal, and this Post-Benedict/bergoglio Conclave is also not valid because men who were never supposed to be there in the first place voted for a man, and that new Pope himself maybe should not have been in that Conclave either, because of the fact that they were appointed by what you describe as an anti-pope?
If that second option is the case, it seems that the Catholic Church is bound to collapse because we could never know who is a valid Pope.