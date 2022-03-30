The Trans movement is the logical progression of the World War Sodomy timeline. Denial/inversion of reality is the essence Satanism. Insisting that men can be women and women can be men is the ultimate expression of this, for it attempts to upend the very nature of God’s beloved creation. The writers of the following letter probably don’t understand this, but at least they know bullshit when they see it. – NVP.

Olympians, coaches, swimmers write open letter demanding NCAA protect women’s sports

“The people responsible for protecting women’s swimming should swiftly rectify the guidelines. The women from the University of Arizona will not quietly stand down while our victories and accomplishments float away.”

Joseph Summers

Tue Mar 29, 2022 – 3:57 pm EDT

TUSCON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — A group of former Olympians, coaches, and swimmers from the University of Arizona have penned an open letter to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), asking the organization to “rectify” the situation caused by allowing William “Lia” Thomas to compete as a woman.

The letter, released last Thursday, states that it is “hard to express the anguish the women’s swim community has experienced this past week watching the 2022 NCAA Swim and Dive Championship.” The letter also mentions the “irrevocable damage to a sport that has transformed our own identities for the better.”

University of Arizona Swimmers write letter to the @NCAA on Lia Thomas and this year's Women's Swimming Championships.



"It’s hard to express the anguish the women’s swim community has experienced this past week watching the 2022 NCAA Swim & Dive Championships" pic.twitter.com/t9EeWF3AX7 — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) March 25, 2022

Thomas, a man claiming to be a woman, won the Division 1 Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle on March 17. The letter, discussing Thomas, says, “The decisions of the NCAA this year hoped to appease everyone by allowing Lia Thomas to compete directly with women.” As a result, female swimmers “were forced to swim in unfair direct competition therefore eliminating all integrity of the entire championship meet…”

