Continue to make the First Saturdays reparation… the Consecration is not yet done… even the “Francis is Definitely Pope” Fatima Center agrees

BY THE FATIMA CENTER APRIL 1, 2022

At Fatima, Our Lady told us that if Her requests for the Consecration of Russia and the First Saturday devotion were heeded, “Russia will be converted and there will be peace.” By the conversion of Russia, Our Lady meant the conversion of the Russian people to the One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic and Roman Church founded by Her Son. By peace, She did not mean merely the absence of war, but true Christian harmony and unity between nations.

If, in the upcoming weeks and months, Russians en masse start to convert to Catholicism and true Christian peace breaks out worldwide, we will know that Our Lady of Fatima’s requests have been fulfilled. If such developments do not occur, we will know that one – or both – of those requests remain outstanding. Even if the 2022 consecration did not fulfill Our Lady’s request, it may still merit graces. Previous consecrations (e.g., 1942, 1952, 1984) merited graces which impacted the world, even though they were not the Consecration requested by Our Lady of Fatima.

Heaven will be the judge of Francis’ 2022 consecration. Who among us would dare to claim to know the Mind of God and the Heart of our Blessed Mother? We at The Fatima Center will continue to pray that Heaven will look favorably upon this consecration and grant the Church and the world the graces needed to bring the Message of Fatima to complete fulfillment.

Nevertheless, given the evidence at our disposal and our understanding of the Fatima Message and the Catholic faith, we must conclude that the 2022 consecration was not the one requested by Our Lady of Fatima.

Read their reasoning: https://fatima.org/news-views/did-the-recent-consecration-fulfill-our-ladys-request/