Globalist heretic antipope accuses Putin of provoking the war that globalist US/EU/NATO in fact provoked

Ask yourself: Was the United States justified in demanding that nuclear warheads be removed from Cuba, under the threat of atomic reprisal? Fast forward 60 years, and welcome to Ukraine. Russia is the new USA. Except Putin is not only facing NATO nukes inching ever closer to his border, he also has US-funded biolabs right on his border, with evidence biological attacks have already taken place. Now layer on Zelensky bombing the Rus of Donbas for the past two years… wait, the media hasn’t told you about that?

If the Consecration was truly done, there will be peace, right?

Bergoglio in Malta yesterday:

“Yet from the east of Europe, from the land of sunrise, the dark shadows of war have now spread. We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past. However, the icy winds of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake, have swept down powerfully upon the lives of many people and affected us all. Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either shared, or not be at all. Now in the night of the war that is fallen upon humanity, please, let us not allow the dream of peace to fade!”

