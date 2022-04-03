Never forget that the biggest dopamine rush for the diabolical narcissist is purposeful self-exposure and then getting away with it anyway. Remember this well when she gets confirmed by the RINOs.
SCOTUS nominee’s written answer to Sen. Cruz’s natural rights question catches lots of attention
Posted at 11:17 am on April 2, 2022 by Doug P.
Here’s one of Judge Jackson’s written answers to a question from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and it’s about natural rights:
“I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights.”
One thought on “We’ve gone from “I’m not a biologist” to “I don’t believe in the founding precepts of your filthy country, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, Bill of Rights, none of it.””
Prediction: after this piece of you know what gets confirmed, the race will be on to find the next candidate. I’m going to go ahead and predict the next candidate will be a tranny. And yes, I do expect it to be confirmed. The US is finished.