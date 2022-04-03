We’ve gone from “I’m not a biologist” to “I don’t believe in the founding precepts of your filthy country, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, Bill of Rights, none of it.”

Never forget that the biggest dopamine rush for the diabolical narcissist is purposeful self-exposure and then getting away with it anyway. Remember this well when she gets confirmed by the RINOs.

SCOTUS nominee’s written answer to Sen. Cruz’s natural rights question catches lots of attention

Posted at 11:17 am on April 2, 2022 by Doug P.

Here’s one of Judge Jackson’s written answers to a question from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and it’s about natural rights:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies: "I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights." (From response to post-hearing written questions.) pic.twitter.com/NwH9vjsTLr — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 1, 2022

“I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights.”

Here's the link to KBJ's written responses: https://t.co/2vlzV3WzY9



Her statement that she has no position on whether individuals possess natural rights is on 79th page (in answer to question 16 from Senator Cruz). — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 1, 2022

That’s disqualifying. — America First (@America00983474) April 1, 2022

An instant no vote. Right here. Argue her poor sentencing record all you want, but having no position on rights being natural? Keep this woman far, far away from SCOTUS. https://t.co/TLvT8phMJl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 2, 2022

Every junior high student knows "that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights." — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) April 2, 2022

WTF???? And she (but I am not a biologist) is supposed to defend the Constitution https://t.co/FIFIZXEffi — USMC3048 (@drabyUSMC) April 2, 2022

The entire foundation of our system of government is the existence of natural rights. That’s why we have a Bill of Rights.



How the hell can a judge who doesn’t hold that truth be to self-evident possibly serve on a Supreme Court that adjudicates those rights? https://t.co/MQhN7WIQAD — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) April 2, 2022

How do you enforce the bill of rights if you don’t know if natural rights exist. https://t.co/o9eiYqWckI — Kween Josie of all the Liberty (@KweenJosie) April 2, 2022