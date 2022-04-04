Zelensky on the Red Carpet as Ukrainian Azov Nazi Battalion executes false flag, calls it Russian genocide

Everything is fake and gay. You really can’t make this up. The charade is so obvious, yet here we are, edging closer to WWIII. Pray and go to Mass. Blessed Passiontide.

Zelensky makes surprise Grammys appearance and tells the audience via video link of Russian atrocities as evidence of genocide is revealed in Ukraine DAILYMAIL.COM

The Ukrainian president made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in Las Vegas, speaking via videolink to introduce John Legend, who sang a song for the war-ravaged country. He said he ‘had a dream’ that those living in the cities of Ukraine could be as free as the performers on the Grammys stage, and likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

‘Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,’ he said. ‘But the music will break through anyway.’

‘Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,’ Zelensky said while wearing his now-trademark khaki t-shirt.

Zelensky spoke amid growing outrage at the atrocities committed in his country. By Sunday night the scale of the horror in Kyiv suburb Bucha was clear. Photos and video show civilians executed with their hands tied behind their backs.

Zelensky denounced what he called the effort to eliminate ‘the whole nation,’ and repeated: ‘This is genocide. We are citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century.’

