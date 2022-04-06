Mentions of Non Veni, Miss B, and the Mazzaratti all in the first six minutes!
Dr. Marshall, please invite Dr. Mazza on the show!
The Splendor of Truth
7 thoughts on “Taylor Marshall is on the case… BiP Overton Window seismic shifting”
I thought he might be moving in this direction. Tim Gordon is close to Pat Coffin, so he may be next.
Praise God!
He promotes the Rosary on every single video….I knew he couldn’t stay in the dark for long.
Wow, that is a huge point worth considering.
And always encouraging saying in Latin. 👍🏻
I haven’t watched TM in years but that was a great video. I, too, feel the earth beginning to move under our feet. It seems most faithful Catholics suspect that Bergoglio may be an anti-pope, but won’t stick their necks out until someone with credibility does first. Then, we will see the dominos fall in an instant.
Recognize and Resist is cowardly and illogical. Unless you are literally giving Bergoglio the business at a private audience, you aren’t “resisting Peter to his face,” you’re engaging in calumny and disobedience to a valid authority— in fact, the highest authority!
I’m glad TM touched on substantial error and the difference between office and ministry, and his sleeping analogy was smart. There’s doubt about the Pope’s intended use of “ministerium” but think about it for a minute, because we can know what someone means by how the act. If the Holy Father meant to renounce the entire papacy— munus, ministerium, everything— what would that look like? Celestine V comes to mind, right?
Now what if he meant renouncing the duties of the office, while still remaining the Vicar of Christ in some way. That’s impossible. But think, what would that look like?
Which one of those two scenarios looks like our current reality?
I’m praying for this antipapacy to be exposed, and I’m grateful for you and Ann for showing me the evidence.
Wow, what a cute dog, a calvapoodle, who knew! Poodles get mixed with everything, hypoallergenic, cute, curly, smart as can be. I’m glad to see this being talked about. Doing an investigation into the abdication would be like Mt. Vesuvius if it ever accomplished anything. Taylor Marshall is 100% correct and it’s good he is seriously questioning this horrible papacy. Bergoglio is an apostate and a pagan worshiper. I’m sure he’s lots of other things. Yes indeed, I hope he has the articulate, intelligent, and very forthright Dr. Mazza on. Kudos to Ann Barnhardt, who was way ahead of the curve.
Abp. Vigano is a consolation from God, while we are in the desert.