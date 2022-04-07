“America is nowhere near grasping the enormity of what has occurred.” Posted on April 7, 2022 Tell me again about, “Born this way.” America is nowhere near grasping the enormity of what has occurred. The best studies estimated 1-3% of adults are born LGB.Now, see below. Either:A: Nearly 1 in 5 humans have forever been faking heterosexuality, orB: Grooming is so widespread, it caused a 650-2000% spike. https://t.co/Hb5OxwfWdX pic.twitter.com/Eamut2SChT— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 7, 2022 Nickelodeon is really going all in with this woke madness https://t.co/6QNzIMf1mV— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 7, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on ““America is nowhere near grasping the enormity of what has occurred.””
I was born Let’s Go Brandon and proud.
I am so glad I went to Confession yesterday evening.
Transgender insanity is an excellent argument for Nuclear disarmament. A civilization that chooses to not understand simple biology and chromosomes, indoctrinates children into such insanity, does nothing to treat the severe mental issues that come along with such ideas (just look at the suicide rates) but instead chooses to feed people’s delusions, and also viciously attacks anyone who points out the obvious, should not have access to Nuclear weapons.
Look at the bright side. Before too long, us regular straight people will be in the minority and then we will get the special treatment!
Right?
As the Good Book says, millstone, neck, sea; some assembly required.
I firmly believe that anyone supporting this grooming of children, or opposing measures to curtail it, qualifies for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
What that means for the punishment due our nation… is utterly terrifying.
Transgenderism is one of the biggest middle fingers that can be given to God. He made each and every one of us male or female, according to His will. Who are we to tell God, “no, you screwed up and gave me the wrong sex so I’m going to right your wrong”?
At least those who choose to leave the Church for a false or schismatic one, or become atheist, can convert or revert Home to the Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. A tranny on the other hand who goes all the way, has permanently mutilated themselves. They’ve taken their creation by God and tossed it into the shredder.
Woe to all these monsters on earth who are indoctrinating innocent children with this satanic filth.
Pig part of how we got here is this. A powerful cultivator for an ancient seed of corruption is highlighted in this video. I could not watch it anymore after the 80 year old guy talked about the “gender reassignment” surgery his doctor told him he needed “to be happy”. This video seems to demonstrate perfectly what the spirit of the world means when it says says, “follow the science.”