Pfizer had to hire 600 full time employees to handle all of the adverse event reports linked to their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

Posted on

BY SHARYL ATTKISSON

Pfizer had to hire 600 full time employees to handle all of the adverse event reports linked to their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

That’s according to Pfizer documents recently uncovered by the vaccine choice advocacy group Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

The revelations were contained in an unredacted copy of a previously-produced document.

The lifted redactions reveal that within weeks of Pfizer’s vaccine being administered pursuant to Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Pfizer, apparently unexpectedly, had to hire 600 full time employees “to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports” being received by the company. 

The report also noted “more are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1800 additional resources” to be onboarded by the end of June 2021…

(She’s got the receipts)

https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/04/read-pfizer-docs-pfizer-hired-600-employees-due-to-volume-of-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-event-reports/

One thought on “Pfizer had to hire 600 full time employees to handle all of the adverse event reports linked to their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

  1. God has to destroy the wicked and evil so innocent people can live. No other way out. This wicked world was run and controlled by the Luciferians/Freemasons/Zionists-Satanists for so long. Enough is enough.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.