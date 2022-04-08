BY SHARYL ATTKISSON

Pfizer had to hire 600 full time employees to handle all of the adverse event reports linked to their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

That’s according to Pfizer documents recently uncovered by the vaccine choice advocacy group Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

The revelations were contained in an unredacted copy of a previously-produced document.

The lifted redactions reveal that within weeks of Pfizer’s vaccine being administered pursuant to Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Pfizer, apparently unexpectedly, had to hire 600 full time employees “to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports” being received by the company.

The report also noted “more are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1800 additional resources” to be onboarded by the end of June 2021…

