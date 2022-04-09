Never forget that the battle with Satan comes down to battling unreality… the battle over creation itself. Posted on April 9, 2022 I’m told the overwhelming percentage of mental “trans” illness is in females. God save us. There are now promotional videos on TikTok for getting top surgery. Keep your kids away from TikTok. It’s cancer pic.twitter.com/sUUqJBTNjG— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Never forget that the battle with Satan comes down to battling unreality… the battle over creation itself.”
The nukes can’t fly fast enough. Though I realize God does His thing slowly because He allows us time to repent. Consider the grace in that act alone. But this world can’t continue this way for much longer. I say that as a man who has lived in much sin in my life. Not proud of it, just saying that if even a man like me can see it, what excuse do any of us have to not repent? Things like this here article I imagine are only the tip of the iceberg as to how sinful we truly are. We as humanity I mean. We deserve nukes, asteroids,and more. Yet, here is Father giving us time. Some days I look at it all and feel really small (humbled really). Just needed to vent I suppose. God bless you all. In Christ’s name.
And yet, why SHOULDN’T we be forced to live with this madness? We’ve allowed it and brought it on ourselves. Why shouldn’t we have drink the dregs of this madness and feel its full effects? Maybe God’s justice demands that He not put us out of our self-imposed misery.
Fair enough of a point. I’ll give you that.
I’m calling it now. Soon there will be trans-race, trans-nation, or trans-species,
Remember that this started with, “They just want to get married.”
I fear it’s going to end in bloodshed and fire.
I wish our side would go on the offensive more. There is a congressman (who is a Baptist) from TN right now getting flack online because of the age difference between him and his wife, and mother of his two children. Given the choice between that and drag queen story hours, I know which side I’m on.
I couldn’t finish watching this. If we were a sane nation, this would be prosecuted as obscenity and tranny surgery would be prosecuted as a crime against nature.