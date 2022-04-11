Video: It takes five minutes of research to understand Zelensky’s Azov Nazis are behind the slaughter in Ukraine

These are Ukrainian Nazis killing innocent Ukrainian citizens. There is video testimony from the Ukrainian citizens, exonerating the Russians. The blind stupidity of “Russian atrocities” is so obvious. In the video below, start at about the four minute mark. There are additional videos at the link. -NVP

Independent Journalist Exposes Zelensky’s Murderous ‘Nazi’ Soldiers Hunting Civilians

By Amy Mek April 9, 2022

“Ukrainian Nazis shoot people and kill people. They kill civilians. Women, men, everybody.”

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist Patrick Lancaster is in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where the Russian army is gaining ground. Ukrainian Nazi group Azov Battalion has longed occupied Maripol. Azov is a significant part of the Ukrainian army. Lancaster interviewed residents near Azovstal, a large steel factory where the Ukrainian military is entrenched.

A man told Lancaster that a sniper nearly hit him twice. Lancaster heard the bullets flying around his ears. He explained that it was not the Russians who almost killed him but a sniper from the Azov Battalion. “They are shooting at civilians,” stressed the man. “They don’t shoot soldiers, only civilians. They kill civilians and destroy buildings. These Banderites, or fascists, or Nazis or SS men, I don’t know what to call them.”

Ukrainian Nazis Killing People

Another man told the reporter that the snipers were ‘Nazis.’ “Ukrainian Nazis shoot people and kill people. They kill civilians. Women, men, everybody.”

The Maripol resident said that they are releasing men from prison. They get a lot of money to kill people for no reason. Lancaster told the man that American and European media are claiming that Russia is destroying cities and killing people. “Russia doesn’t shoot people at all,” the man explained.

Ukrainian Tanks Destroy Homes

A crying woman told the journalist that she would have to go hungry and thirsty without the Russian aid. The woman, who thanked the Russians, said Ukrainian tanks had destroyed her flat, and they live in constant fear.

Lancaster interviewed many people who have fled Mariupol. In a village hosting refugees from the city, the war journalist spoke with Lena, who had left Mariupol in a hurry.

She told Lancaster that she lived in a small bomb shelter with 160 others for a month. “Without light, without water, and without food. We drank snow and rainwater.”

“Members of the Azov battalion constantly fired upon us,” Lena said. “They stood in our yards, shooting their guns and attracting attention.”

“They knew that Russian soldiers would not shoot civilians. For that reason, they entered houses, kicked the people out, and started firing from the houses. They used us as shields,” said Lena.

“Every day, they destroyed blocks of houses. She told Lancaster they set fire to houses, shot at people, and killed people.” The Azov battalion shot at people going outside to make lifesaving fires. “When you go out to make a fire, someone shoots at your legs with a machine gun. And you run in. To warm up the water, you go out 50 times, hear the shooting, and run in again.”

Azov Battalion are Villains

People also died in the bomb shelters, Lena said. For example, an older woman who died in her shelter couldn’t be buried for two days because of the bombing. So the woman’s corpse lay dead among all the people living with her.

“They are villains, zombies. Their goal was to destroy the city. They destroyed the city,” she said of the Azov battalion…

